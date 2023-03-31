This Week in Environment News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including refillable makeup from The Body Shop and United's investment in carbon capture.

The U.S. Department of Energy and Stellantis Announce the Battery Workforce Challenge

This government and industry partnership will build the next generation of engineers, technicians, and workers to address the unprecedented demand for a domestic EV/Battery workforce.

The Body Shop US Expands Its Refill Program with the Introduction of Refillable Makeup

The program is most popular among consumers aged 16-34 and sales of refillable products increased 65 percent throughout 2022. "Young people are cognizant of what's at stake for the planet, which is why they're embracing The Body Shop's ambitious sustainability agenda," said Hilary Lloyd , VP of marketing and corporate social responsibility for The Body Shop North America.

United Announces $5 Million Investment in Carbon Capture Company Svante

"Carbon capture technology has the potential to be a critical solution in the fight to stop climate change and has the added benefit of helping us scale the production of SAF," said United CEO Scott Kirby .

Republic Services Expands Organics Recycling in California with Anaerobic Digestion Facility California requires the diversion of food and yard waste from landfills as part of its climate strategy, and this important infrastructure will play a key role in helping Republic customers comply with the law and meet their own sustainability goals.

PetSmart Releases First Corporate Social Responsibility Report Inspired by Pets

The newly introduced CSR framework, A World Through Their Eyes, captures a world as pets see it – one that is compassionate, inclusive, sincere and community centric – with a focus on three key priority areas: Healthy & Happy Pets, Empowered People and Responsible Stewards.

GOLDTOE® Launches Free Sock Recycling Program in Partnership with TerraCycle® The program will offer people an easy way to recycle used socks from any brand, which will then be made into new products. In return, users will be rewarded with points which can be used as donations to non-profits, schools or charitable organizations of their choice.

Delaware North Launches 'Bee the Difference' Campaign for Earth Month

Debbie Friedel , corporate director of sustainability at Delaware North, said, "As one of the leading companies providing food and beverage services at stadiums, airports, restaurants and other venues across the United States , we are proud to support consumer education about the vital contribution bees make to our daily lives."

Local Bounti Secures up to $145 Million of Additional Financing to Support Growth

Kathleen Valiasek , CFO of Local Bounti commented, "We remain laser focused on identifying opportunities where we can utilize our flexible Stack & Flow Technology™ to deliver improved yields to meet the robust demand for locally grown and sustainable produce that we are seeing across our industry-leading distribution footprint."

Cyrusher Supports Earth Hour Campaign By Encouraging Cycling

Cyrusher fat tire electric bikes are propelling urban change and encouraging sustainable social development by optimizing urban mobility with renewable electricity.

Farmers and Global Agribusiness Companies Unite to Form the Turningpoint Alliance to Accelerate Regenerative Farming and Produce Carbon-Negative Food

The Alliance will include some of the largest crop and livestock farmers, co-ops, novel input providers, tech innovation firms, food companies, and corporate buyers of carbon credits, all of whom support the Alliance's declaration to build more sustainable food systems and help accelerate the transformation required to achieve the UN's goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

Nestlé and Cargill team up with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to support sustainable grazing practices across 1.7 million acres in the U.S. over the next five years

As one of the largest private sector regenerative ranching initiatives in the U.S. to date, this partnership will support U.S. ranchers in adopting voluntary agricultural practices that help combat climate change.

First Student Recognized by White House for Industry-Leading Electrification Efforts

First Student is the largest operator of electric school buses in North America . The company will convert 30,000 diesel buses to electric by 2035, improving the health and well-being of even more students and communities.

