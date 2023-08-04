This Week in Environment News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including humans' exposure to climate change-attributed heat in July.

More than 80% of humanity exposed to climate change-attributed heat in July 2023 : Report

"Human-caused climate change influenced July temperatures for the vast majority of humanity," Dr. Andrew Pershing , vice president for science at Climate Central said. "Across the entire planet, the average person was exposed to 11 days in which carbon pollution made the local temperature at least three times more likely. Virtually no place on Earth escaped the influence of climate change last month."

Republic Services and Ravago Partnering to Advance Sustainable Packaging Solutions

The creation of Blue Polymers, LLC is another step forward in enabling greater plastics circularity. Blue Polymers is developing a network of facilities designed to produce 100% post-consumer recycled products to supply plastic manufacturers' growing demand for sustainable solutions.

Tour de Turtles Celebrates Sea Turtles, Supernatural and Science at Disney's Vero Beach Resort

Tour de Turtles brings together a team of researchers from the Sea Turtle Conservancy and Disney Conservation annually to undertake a daunting mission - using satellite telemetry to track two female turtles to determine where and how far they swim during the migration season. Each turtle swims to raise awareness about various threats to sea turtle survival. The turtle to swim the furthest distance will win the Tour de Turtles race.

Jacobs Receives $450 Million US Environmental Protection Agency Contract

The work streamlines and accelerates both Superfund and Great Lakes Legacy Act (GLLA) environmental cleanups providing contaminated sediment evaluations, site management, remedial investigations, feasibility studies, remedial design activities, habitat restoration design and evaluation support, and remediation oversight for the lakes and surrounding infrastructure.

This Plastic Free July, QNET Partners with VeryNile to Take On Plastic Waste in the River Nile The rise in pollution is threatening the rich heritage of the world's longest river and the many livelihoods it supports, to the point where the Nile is one of the top rivers contributing to 90 per cent of plastic waste entering the world's oceans today.

Gateway and Memorial Reefs Partner to Restore Ocean Habitat Through New Pet Reefs

Throughout this project, cremated pet remains will be built into artificial Reef Balls and respectfully laid to rest on the ocean floor. Reef Balls will be placed in areas that present the highest need for coral repair.

ScottsMiracle-Gro and HGTV's John Gidding Unveil Water-Conscious 'Greenprints'

As part of its #ThinkWaterPositive initiative, the ScottsMiracle-Gro Company announced Greenprints, a program to educate and inspire homeowners to explore water-positive possibilities through xeriscaping with drought-tolerant and native plants.

WattCarbon Launches World's First Energy Transition Marketplace, Decarbonizing Buildings as Climate Action

WattCarbon has created a new, high-impact path for climate action that enables any organization to secure traceable, immediate reductions in fossil fuel use and avoids the pitfalls of low-value carbon offset markets.

"The Big Build" - Mars Leads One of the Largest Coral Restoration Events in History

The Big Build brought together 100 participants from 17 conservation and science partners across government, NGO, business sectors, and local communities to plant 30,000 corals and build a 2,500 square meter reef.

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Laboratories Enter Strategic Collaboration for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

By leveraging RecycLiCo's expertise in conversion of waste cathodes into valuable battery-grade materials, both parties are working to 'close the loop' by returning the recycled product back to Nanoramic for cell production and further electrochemical analysis.

A Coalition Led by Nucor Publishes The Global Steel Standard to Measure and Report Greenhouse Emissions

The Steel Climate Standard, developed by GSCC, sets a precedent by establishing a single, process-agnostic standard and mandating science-based emission targets for steel manufacturers globally.

Sea & Shoreline and Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida Collaborate on Seagrass Restoration Project in The Florida Keys

Selected for funding by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this collaborative initiative aims to restore damaged seagrass beds in the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in the Florida Keys by addressing propeller scars and vessel groundings caused by boaters. From 1995 to 2015, the amount of damaged seagrass habitat in the sanctuary has nearly doubled.

