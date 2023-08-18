This Week in Environment News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Kodiak and Zac Efron's partnership for wildlife conservation.

Kodiak and Zac Efron Partner for Wildlife Conservation with Keep It Wild Campaign

In partnership with the Vital Ground Foundation, and alongside Chief Brand Officer , Zac Efron , Keep it Wild raises awareness and educates consumers on the importance of land conservation and bear preservation for a healthy ecosystem and an outdoors everyone can enjoy, now and in future generations.

LG Suggests Sustainable Lifestyle with LG Smart Cottage at IFA 2023

The Smart Cottage is a compact, prefabricated home incorporating LG's cutting-edge heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and energy solutions, as well as its newest smart home appliances and services.

RTX space sensor to monitor coastal ecosystem health

NASA selected GLIMR to be the agency's first hyperspectral imager in geostationary orbit. GLIMR will collect and process information from across the electromagnetic spectrum, including visible light, infrared and ultraviolet frequencies, to create a highly detailed view of physical and biological conditions in coastal waters.

Aspiration and Fareportal Partner to Help Travelers Mitigate Their Carbon Footprint

Utilizing Aspiration's APIs and proprietary greenhouse gas emissions methodologies to estimate the carbon emissions of each transaction, Fareportal customers will soon be able to calculate their estimated carbon footprint for reserved flights, hotels and rental cars. Fareportal customers will then be offered the opportunity to reduce these emissions through Aspiration's third-party reforestation program.

OceanWell and LVMWD Announce Partnership to Pilot California's First Blue Water Farm

The first-of-its-kind project will test OceanWell's proprietary water purification technology to produce safe, clean drinking water without the environmental impacts of traditional coastal desalination methods.

Karbon-X and Laconic Sign Letter of Intent to Develop Innovative Biochar Verification Methodology

"Charcoal production is seen as a contributor to climate change. At Karbon-X we can fundamentally make sustainable charcoal and the resulting Biochar fertilizers are not just a part of the solution, but a leading contributor to addressing climate change. Collaborating with Laconic and building out this methodology, we can achieve just that," said Chad Clovis , CEO of Karbon-X.

EDAC Labs Secures $3M Seed Funding for Carbon Removal via Acid-Base Electrochemistry

"EDAC Labs core technology significantly reduces the energy required and cost for many carbon removal methods including direct air capture, mining, ocean alkalinity enhancement, and more. This platform technology opens the door for EDAC to both develop projects as well as provide technology to developers around the world," said Cyril Yee , Direct of Investments, Grantham Foundation.

Attention Environment, Animal and Pastoral Lush Lovers: the 'Scenic 60' Known as Serenity Acres Farm Hits Florida Real Estate Market

"Home for over 20 years, we created a self-sufficient environment for successful agricultural endeavors and sustainable rural homesteading, where the farm attracts throngs of people each year, and a system where we can run off-grid if needed," said Julia Shewchuk .

National Limousine Association Launches GreenRides Initiative

The organization's new GreenRides Committee will oversee the initiative, with the goals to reduce emissions, enhance energy efficiency and foster a culture of sustainability among NLA members and the industry at large.

Love thy turtle Raises Sea Turtle Awareness with Newly Designed Barrier Tape Used to Mark Sea Turtle Nests

Keith Dorman , founder and managing director of Love thy turtle, has created and designed a new version of barrier tape that helps raise sea turtle awareness. What makes Love thy turtle's biodegradable barrier tape different is the eye-catching color, more descriptive text, it's reusable, and above all, a QR code printed on the tape that says, "Adopt-A-Turtle."

New Broken Ground season focuses on environmental storytellers of the South

During the series, listeners head into the newsrooms – and living rooms – of some of the creative environmental storytellers covering the climate and environmental issues that matter most to the communities and people across our region.

Honeywell and Recipharm to Speed Development of Inhalers with a Near-Zero Global Warming Potential Propellant

As many as 384 million people globally suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and about 262 million people suffer from asthma. Many of these patients are treated using pMDIs that have a high global warming potential due to the use of hydrofluoroalkanes (HFAs) as propellants.

