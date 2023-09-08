This Week in Environment News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a recycled butter sculpture and a new bike refurbishment program.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the environment industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

New York State Fair 800-Pound Butter Sculpture Recycled into Energy at Western New York Dairy Farm

Noblehurst Farms in Pavilion, N.Y. , will combine the butter with other food waste from local food manufacturers and educational institutions and run it through the farm's digester, converting it into energy. The digester breaks down the material and creates enough electricity to power the farm, the farm's on-site creamery and about 350 homes for a year.

Trek Bicycle Announces Red Barn Refresh: Pre-Loved Bikes Get a Second Life

To extend the lifecycle of its products, reduce consumption of new materials, and cut back on waste, Trek Bicycle proudly introduces Red Barn Refresh – the cycling industry's first-ever manufacturer-led bike trade-in and refurbishment program.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Develops Energy Harvesting Module That Efficiently Generates Power from Electromagnetic Wave Noise

This technology can use the constant electromagnetic wave noise generated by robots inside factories, monitors and lighting in offices, monitors and TVs in stores and homes, and the like to provide the stable power supply needed to run low-power consumption IoT sensors and communications equipment.

Water for People Debuts Fashion Film Depicting the Runway Billions of Women Walk for Clean Water

"The film reflects the current realities and obstacles women and girls face in their journey to collect water, drawing attention to the fact that the water crisis disproportionately impacts women, including their schooling, physical safety, health, and economic opportunity," said Katherine Williford , Water For People's Chief Growth Officer.

More than 80% of home shoppers consider climate risks when looking for a new home

"While all generations juggle trade-offs like budget, floor plans and commute times, younger home shoppers are more likely to face another consideration: They want to know if their home will be safe from rising waters, extreme temperatures and wildfires," said Zillow senior population scientist Manny Garcia .

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Supports Metro Boston Urban Reforestation Efforts Through Bluebikes Sponsorship

In recognition of Environmental Awareness Month, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is donating $1 for every ride taken on Bluebikes in September* to the Boston Tree Alliance, a City of Boston program working with Mass Audubon to bolster the City's tree canopy, the parts of the city that are shaded by trees.

The Rockefeller Foundation Spotlights Africa-Led Climate Solutions at the Africa Climate Summit 2023

As a philanthropic partner of the Summit, which is led by the Republic of Kenya and African Union Commission (AUC), The Rockefeller Foundation team members and partners will focus on helping unlock much-needed climate finance and investment in clean energy, climate-smart food security, and public health solutions in Africa and the world.

URBAN-X by MINI in Partnership with JVP Launches New Cohort of Urban Innovators Building Critical Climate Technologies

Selected from a pool of over 160 applicants, the six startups are working on solutions in real estate development, mobility, and energy & carbon management to create more interconnected cities that improve quality of life for all.

Working to Reverse the Effects of Climate Change, Organic Valley Begins Industry-Leading Program to Create Climate-Friendly Dairy Future

Organic Valley and its small organic family farms begin working with over 15 technical partners on an ambitious project to help sequester carbon, lower on-farm emissions and turn organic dairy farms into a part of the solution for combatting climate change.

ADIPEC Awards 2023 finalists announced; eight new categories address key energy and climate challenges

The awards will recognize outstanding achievements within the energy and clean-tech sectors and celebrate global innovators in their pursuit of net-zero emissions.

Interlink Electronics, Inc. Announces $175,000 SBIR R&D Award from NOAA for Development of Advanced Wildfire Smoke Sensors

"We are proposing a low-cost, low-power miniaturized and easily deployable sensor that will deliver data for air quality in unmonitored areas capable of improving currently existing models, increasing awareness and understanding the impact of low air quality," said Dr. Sreeni Rao , General Manager of the Gas and Environmental Sensors Division.

USC Football and Better for All Partner for a Zero Waste Game

" USC is proud to partner with Better for All for this year's Zero Waste Game. We see this as a unique opportunity to provide a no-waste, game-day experience that resonates with the values of our students, fan base and the USC Trojan community," says Drew DeHart , Vice President/General Manager, USC Sports Properties and Playfly Sports.

