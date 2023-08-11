This Week in Environment News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including President Biden's discussion of climate change with The Weather Channel.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the environment industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

President Biden Gives Exclusive Interview to The Weather Channel Addressing our Greatest Threat: Climate Change

"Climate change and global warming are the greatest threats to human beings on planet Earth and that is why this interview is so important," said Byron Allen , Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, the parent company of The Weather Channel.

Climate Education Takes Center Stage at the Amazon Summit in Brazil

"The world is waking up and recognizing climate education is the key to solving climate change," said Kathleen Rogers , President of EARTHDAY.ORG. "President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's bold clear message needs to be elevated across the world so that every nation follows Brazil's leadership."

Taptok's Environmental Impact Dashboard: A Game Changer for Businesses

The Environmental Impact dashboard provides quantifiable metrics on Total Paper Saved and CO2 Saved, illuminating the environmental benefits of transitioning away from traditional business practices. Taptok's scientifically backed calculations put the power in users' hands to track their progress towards creating a more sustainable future.

Nationwide Study on 30 U.S. Farms Shows Positive Economic Impact of Soil Health Management Systems

"We know practices like cover crops and no-till benefit the environment by storing soil carbon, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and improving water quality," said Dr. Wayne Honeycutt , President and CEO of the Soil Health Institute. "However, investing in soil health is also a business decision. This project provides farmers with the economic information they need to feel confident when making that decision."

Got Emissions? You're Not Alone. nZero to Help Buildings Comply with Local Law 97

The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) estimates 3,700 properties could initially be out of compliance and face over $200 million per year in penalties – this could exceed $900 million annually by 2030. To help the city's property owners and managers prepare, nZero is introducing a free carbon emissions assessment – a carbon "check-up" – for buildings struggling with how to calculate their carbon footprint and get compliant-ready.

Mill's Food-Recycling Service First to Unlock New Higher-Use Regulatory Pathway for the 44 Million Tons of Food Wasted by American Households Each Year

"This historic new pathway isn't just good news for Mill, it's a win for the broader industry and the planet: recycling uneaten household food into animal feed offers a scalable new way to more sustainably feed the growing global population while slashing methane emissions," said Harry Tannenbaum , Cofounder and President at Mill.

Verde Secures Biochar-Asphalt IPs and Formalizes Puro.Earth Partnership for Engineered Carbon Removal

Biochar asphalt, an innovative, eco-friendly, high performance, and cost-saving alternative to conventional high CO2 footprint asphalt production and installation, holds immense promise in addressing environmental concerns. Through the integration and extensive utilization of biochar – a carbon-rich material derived from organic waste, Verde aims to reduce carbon emissions and the carbon footprint of infrastructure projects.

DRI International and Harvard NPLI Release New Research on ESG and Global Resilience

Among the research findings: Nearly 80% of organizations felt that climate resilience was an important issue for their company – either immediately or in the near future. Also, more than 70% of respondents indicated that their company treated climate change as part of a wider ESG initiative – not as a standalone issue.

Enko Joins the World Economic Forum's Innovator Communities as a Global Innovator

Enko's innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and drug discovery approaches allows for the design of novel, safe and effective crop protection, and comes at a time when many regions of the world are struggling to produce sufficient food for their people.

USCF Announces Launch of the USCF Sustainable Commodity Strategy Fund (Ticker: ZSC)

The Fund seeks total return by providing broad exposure to commodities across three different sustainability focused themes: agriculture, renewable energy and electrification. ZSC is an actively managed exchange traded fund (ETF).

Redefining Green Transportation: New Federal Bill Boosts Wireless EV Charging Program

The new law would create a dedicated grant program in the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), providing funding for Wireless EV Charging projects. This includes $250 million in grants for Wireless EV Charging initiatives such as roads, parking lots, bus routes, airports, as well as coastal and inland ports.

From Shirts to Insulators: Recycled Honda Uniforms Find New Utility in Vehicles

Honda is advancing a recycling initiative that takes uniforms worn by associates at its U.S. manufacturing and R&D facilities and transforms them into sound-absorbing insulation for use in Honda and Acura automobiles. This program diverts approximately 45,000 pounds of uniforms from reaching landfills each month as Honda works toward its commitment to use 100% sustainable materials in its products in the future.

LRS Announces Grand Opening of The Exchange, a Revolutionary Material Recovery Facility Pioneering a New Era of Sustainable Waste Management and Recycling

The new $50 million facility sets the stage for LRS to significantly and sustainably divert more materials from the region's landfills and reduce the overall carbon footprint of the waste and recycling process.

Read more of the latest environment-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenv on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Local Bounti and CECO Environmental Corp.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-environment-news-13-stories-you-need-to-see-301898413.html

SOURCE PR Newswire