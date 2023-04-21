This Week in Environment News: 15 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Earth Day initiatives and the importance of ESG activities for companies.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the environment industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Kellogg Company and grocer Albertsons Companies drive awareness for in-store recycling

Certain plastic bags, wraps and films cannot be placed in curbside recycling bins at home. By improving customer education on what can be brought back to participating Albertsons Companies stores for recycling, we can give plastic packaging a new life.

Seagram's Escapes Invests $50,000 with Keep Florida Beautiful

Partnership with Keep Florida Beautiful affiliates will mobilize 7,500+ volunteers to conduct 1000+ waterway cleanups and continue essential Hurricane recovery efforts across the state.

ESG activities correlate to stronger financial performance, reveals new study from Bain & Company and EcoVadis

"These findings should motivate companies at all levels of ESG maturity to redouble their investment in accelerating their sustainability journey," said Sylvain Guyoton, chief rating offering at EcoVadis.

Airly Foods Offers Snack Developed to Remove Greenhouse Gases from the Air - Now at Walmart

Airly shares its carbon footprint on each box of crackers, removing between 18g – 21g of CO2 from the air – a small act with the potential to build to a big impact.

TIME Announces the TIME CO2 Earth Awards

The new editorial franchise and event extension recognizes individuals from a range of disciplines who are influencing the future of the planet through their leadership on sustainability and climate.

ESG Book Launches Corporate ESG Dashboard

Covering 140,000+ disclosures, new dashboard combines ESG and climate data, benchmarking analytics, and reporting tools that impact performance on ESG Book's platform.

The Avocado Institute Highlights Important Biodiversity Efforts Ahead of Earth Day

"We need a healthy planet with lush forests and happy pollinators to continue growing the freshest avocados in the world, so it's vital that sustainability is central to our strategy," said Ana Ambrosi , Director of Corporate Communications, Avocados From Mexico.

Toyota 'Empact' Vision Addresses Sustainability, EV Charging Equity in Underserved Communities

Empact is based on the combination of "environmental impact," focusing on the company's movements towards carbon neutrality, and "empowering action," which represents the efforts Toyota is making to design a more equitable and inclusive deployment strategy within underserved communities.

Kimberly-Clark Professional™ Announces My Green Lab Sponsorship

The Ambassador Program offers a free online learning program for scientists and laboratory professionals motivated to encourage their labs to be more sustainable.

Lay's® Unveils First Lay's RePlay Soccer Field in the U.S. Made from Reused Chip Bag Packaging

The U.S. Lay's RePlay field is made with recycled Lay's chip bags and packaging materials that are washed, shredded, and converted into an underlying layer that is designed to be recycled at the end of its 10-year lifespan.

European Climate App, Zerofy, Launches in USA for Earth Week

American users can now download the free app to track their carbon footprints, automated & real-time, reduce emissions, learn, and save on energy bills. The app guides users with actionable ways they can shift towards an eventual electrified and zero-carbon home.

Climate Change Brings Students Together to Focus on Mobility Solutions for the Future

Four student teams around the world won their respective regional competitions aimed at developing unique mobility solutions to offset the challenges brought on by climate change in their local communities.

Chartwells Higher Education Shares Four Ways to Celebrate Earth Month Through Food

"Seeing the unique and innovative ways our campus chefs and dining teams are working to reduce food waste on campuses nationwide is something I'm truly proud of," said national sustainability director Monalisa Prasad .

What a Time to Be Alive! Renowned Oceanographer and Ocean Advocate Dr. Sylvia Earle Speaks at Foxcroft School

Dr. Earle wove her thoughts on the current climate and what can be done throughout her presentation, including this moving observation, "Earth is a biogeochemical miracle, and what we do to the rest of life on Earth determines what will happen to us."

Journeying to a More Sustainable Future with OtterBox

From process changes at headquarters to keeping 3.4 million pounds of post-industrial recycled plastics out of landfills, OtterBox is committed to championing a healthier, happier Earth.

Read more of the latest environment-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenv on Twitter.

Discover More Earth Day News

Nearly 100 releases have crossed the wire just this week announcing companies' Earth Day/Week/Month initiatives. From recycling to tree planting, smart energy, and plant-based eating, the ways to celebrate run the gamut.

Catch up on announcements from TerraCycle, Goodwill, and others by viewing the latest Earth Day news.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-environment-news-15-stories-you-need-to-see-301803565.html

SOURCE PR Newswire