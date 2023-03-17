This Week in Environment News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new trade-in program from Hydro Flask and air quality stats around the world.

Hydro Flask Launches Category-First Water Bottle Trade-In Program in the US

As a reward for taking the extra step to ensure used products don't end up in a landfill, customers will receive a unique promo code of $5.00 for each used Hydro Flask product returned. The promo code can be used exclusively on Hydroflask.com, including the unique MyHydro™ personalization program.

IQAir World Air Quality Report 2022 Finds Only 5% of Countries Meet WHO PM2.5 Air Pollution Guideline

Six countries met the WHO PM2.5 guideline (annual average of 5 µg/m3 or less): Australia , Estonia , Finland , Grenada , Iceland , and New Zealand .

Running Tide Becomes Microsoft's First Open Ocean-Based Carbon Removal Supplier

Running Tide will remove the equivalent of 12,000 tons of carbon dioxide (C02e) over the next two years on behalf of Microsoft. It uses breakthrough technology that accelerates the ocean's ability to naturally remove carbon dioxide, sinking it to the deep ocean in a safe and permanent form.

OPEC Fund approves over US$300 million in new financing and delivers on its Climate Action Plan

The plan commits the organization to increase the share of its climate financing to 40% of all new financing by 2030 and to mainstream climate action into the project cycle, increasing climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience investments in energy, transport, agriculture, food, water and smart cities.

From the Sea to the Sky: United Invests $5 Million in Algae-based Fuel Producer Viridos

Viridos' algae-based biofuel technology has the potential to help solve our supply problem without the need for farmland or other agricultural resources and marks United's inaugural investment in its new cross-industry UAV Sustainable Flight Fund.

World's Largest Tuna Company Leads Call for Restoration of Endangered Species

Thai Union Group PLC, one of the world's leading seafood producers and one of the largest producers of shelf-stable tuna products, announced its commitment to only source from vessels that are implementing best practices to protect ocean wildlife from bycatch.

LyondellBasell and Grenergy Sign Five 15-year Solar Power Purchase Agreements

The agreements represent about 329,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of solar power annually, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of more than 90,000 European homes.

IBM launches RFP to help accelerate global water management solutions for vulnerable populations

IBM will support projects that can help improve access to safe drinking water for all, improve water quality by reducing pollution, increase water-use efficiency, protect and restore water-related ecosystems, increase sanitation management, and reduce the number of people suffering from water scarcity.

SOLARCYCLE Raises $30M to Scale Advanced Recycling for the Solar Industry In order to meet the increasing demand for new solar panel production, SOLARCYCLE has developed proprietary technology that can cost-effectively return more than 95% of all the valuable materials, like aluminum, glass, copper, silver, and silicon, back into the solar value chain to help create a sustainable and scalable solar industry.

