This Week in Environment News: 9 Stories You Need to See

SAS seeks crowd-driven AI to protect endangered sea turtles in Galapagos

Through an app called ConserVision, citizen scientists are invited to match images of turtles' facial markings to help train a SAS computer vision model. Once the model can accurately identify turtles individually, researchers will have valuable information more quickly to better track each turtle's health and migratory patterns over periods of time.

Pompeian® Unveils the First Sustainably Grown® Certified Olive Farm and Olive Oil in North America

Pompeian is the first olive oil brand in North America , and currently the only in the world, to have a Sustainably Grown® Certified olive farm and olive oil.

World Bee Day May 20 - How to Help Your Local Bees

"You don't need a large garden to help your local bees," says Kelly Martin from gardening website Urban Garden Gal . "Grow some flowers in containers, plant a flowering tree or replace part of your lawn with clover to give bees a valuable source of food."

Honeywell Introduces UOP eFining™ Technology for New Class of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Honeywell's UOP eFining is a methanol to jet fuel (MTJ) processing technology that can convert eMethanol to eSAF reliably and at scale. The technology is efficient, resulting in high-yield eSAF production at a lower cost relative to comparable technologies.

Mast Reforestation announces securing $15M in project financing from Carbon Streaming to accelerate reforestation efforts post wildfire

This first-of-its-kind project financing will cover the high upfront costs of reforestation projects, accelerating Mast's forest restoration work and enabling the company to serve more landowners affected by wildfires.

Dow's Seadrift, Texas location selected for X-energy advanced SMR nuclear project to deliver safe, reliable, zero carbon emissions power and steam production

The project is expected to reduce the Seadrift site's emissions by approximately 440,000 MT CO2e/year. Dow and X-energy will now prepare and submit a Construction Permit application to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC"), an important milestone to bringing the project to fruition.

Treasury Americas Leads United States Wine Industry with Largest On-Site Solar Installation Every Treasury Americas winery will receive over half of its electricity needs from on-site solar generation. The project will involve the installation of approximately 13,000 solar panels across Treasury Americas' properties, and when complete, the company's total on-site solar generation will be approximately 14.3 million kWh annually.

ChrysaLabs Secures CA $15 Million ( $11 Million ) Series A Funding to Increase Instant Access to Reliable and Low-Cost Soil Insights, Including Carbon Verification A ChrysaLabs Probe™ combines three cutting-edge and patented technologies with AI machine learning to deliver real-time insights straight to the field. The sampling probe analyzes 40 different soil parameters to provide a precise overview of what is happening in the soil, at a lower cost than traditional soil testing.

Clayton® Commits to Build All Residential Manufactured Homes to DOE Zero Energy Ready Home™ Specifications by End of 2023

These solar-ready homes, available to order in July 2023 , will include enhanced energy efficiency features that significantly reduce energy costs for homeowners, while also supporting the company's broader sustainability goals.

