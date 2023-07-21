This Week in Environment News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a $50 million fund to protect forests in developing countries.

Global Conservation Launches $50 Million Global Parks Fund to Protect 100 of The Last Intact Forests and Habitats

"By protecting 100 existing National Parks with large, intact forests in developing countries, the Global Parks Fund can protect over 100 million acres of tropical forests and wildlife habitats, equating to eliminating 250 million automobiles," said Jeff Morgan , founder and executive director of Global Conservation.

Honeywell's Quarterly Environmental Sustainability Index Reveals Vast Majority of Global Companies Surveyed are Increasing Investment in Sustainability

This latest edition of the survey also found that reporting on sustainability is strong, with 93% of survey companies having a reporting process in place. 82% of these organizations are optimistic that their reporting methods will meet disclosure requirements that may emerge in the next year.

Bezos Earth Fund Announces $400 Million for Greening in Underserved Urban U.S. Communities

"Green spaces make a city more beautiful, livable, healthy, and joyful, but studies show that they also lower extreme summer temperatures, reducing heat stress. They support the mental and physical health of communities and even improve students' academic performance," said Lauren Sánchez, Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund.

QLM Launches First Quantum Gas Lidar Product for Continuous Methane Emissions Monitoring

The system provides a comprehensive, scalable, cost-effective continuous emissions management and reporting solution enabling customers to show achievement of ESG goals and compliance with OGMP 2.0 level 4/5, US EPA, PHMSA and other emerging regulatory reporting requirements.

Deloitte, AT&T and Salesforce to Simplify ESG Data Collection and Sustainability Management Through Connectivity-based Approach

"With a holistic understanding of specific varying regulations, we can help our clients establish a purpose-driven, outcomes-focused approach and enable transparency to their stakeholders on progress against their sustainability-focused goals," said Luis Galito , principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and Sustainability 360 offering leader.

Harpe Bioherbicide Awarded NSF Grant to Study Weed Resistance

A Harpe Bioherbicide award abstract posted on the NSF website states, "Widespread adoption of the proposed technology is expected to benefit farmers and crop producers reducing societal strain, financial burden, and environmental stress from crop losses due to herbicide resistant weeds by eliminating these weeds through an environmentally safe method, without the use of excess fuel, time, equipment, and synthetic herbicides."

Volvo Group and Westport Sign Letter of Intent to Establish Joint Venture to Reduce CO2 Emissions from Long-Haul Transport

Volvo and Westport share the vision of creating sustainable transport solutions to accelerate the decarbonization efforts of global trucking, engine, and equipment manufacturers for their customers and society.

FLORA Ventures™ Launches $80M Fund Backed by Top Tier Investors to Invest in Sustainable AgriFood Tech Start-Ups

FLORA Ventures invests in early-stage start-ups from two of the leading AgriFood ecosystems, Israel and Europe , that are building a healthier, more sustainable and resilient AgriFood system; and supports those ventures in scaling globally.

EarthDaily Agro and Global Clean Energy Announce Partnership to Grow Adoption of Camelina-Based Renewable Fuel

Kevin Monk , Sustainable Oils' Vice President of Ag Technology, said, "Geospatial analytics and data processing from EarthDaily Agro equip our company to make informed cultivation and commercialization decisions to continue advancing camelina as a high-potential, low-carbon renewable fuel feedstock."

