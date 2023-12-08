This Week in Environment News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including plans to reduce food waste and make climate-smart choices this holiday season.

FDA, USDA and EPA Propose National Strategy to Reduce U.S. Food Loss and Waste

In the U.S., food is the single most common material found in landfills. More than one-third, nearly 100 million tons, of municipal waste stream is organic waste and food comprises sixty-six million tons of that waste.

U.S. Adults Plan to Be Kinder to the Planet This Holiday Season by Making Climate-Smart Choices in Kitchen, Recycling More

One in two U.S. adults (50%), according to the survey, say protecting the planet matters to them, and they buy products from companies that take steps to reduce impact or harm to the environment.

Bezos Earth Fund Announces $57 Million for the Future of Food, Supporting Bold Action for Food Systems Transformation as Part of $1 Billion Commitment

"We cannot afford for food to be on the sidelines of climate and nature conversations any longer. Food is a victim, problem, and solution in the climate and nature crises, and we must raise its profile in the discussion," said Dr. Andrew Steer , President and CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund.

Allied Climate Partners Launches to Catalyze Bankable Climate-Related Projects in Emerging Economies

ACP will select regional investment managers in emerging economies and support them with de-risking solutions so that they can more rapidly increase the number of climate-related projects and asset-oriented businesses in order to create significant environmental, economic, and social impact.

NASA, Partners Launch US Greenhouse Gas Center to Share Climate Data

"The U.S. Greenhouse Gas Center is another way the Biden-Harris Administration is working to make critical data available to more people – from scientists running data analyses, to government officials making decisions on climate policy, to members of the public who want to understand how climate change will affect them," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson .

Gates Foundation Announces Partnership with United Arab Emirates to Accelerate Action on Climate and Strengthen Food Systems Through Investment in Agricultural Innovation

"We need to make big bets on innovation to ensure smallholder farmers across sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia have the tools they need to adapt their practices, feed their people, and build resilience in the face of climate change," said Gates. "The needs of farmers are an integral part of the global climate agenda."

Climate Philanthropies Announce $450 Million to Deepen Investment in Super Climate Pollutants

The new commitment designates the majority of the funding to methane abatement and the remaining funds will support the phase-out of fluorinated gases, nitrous oxide, black carbon and ground-level ozone.

'Can Do' Attitude Needed to Achieve 100% Recycling Rate for All Aluminium Drinks Cans

The number of beverage cans is set to increase from 420 billion in 2020 to 630 billion by 2030 and data has revealed that recycling all cans globally in 2030 would save 60 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year.

New Energy Blue launches farmer-owned business to supply clean, sustainable feedstock for its biomass refineries

Because top-quality biomass is critical to efficient refinery operation and delivery of climate-healing products, over the past decade the New Energy Aggregation System was developed to assure a continuous supply of clean, dry stover in tight, compact bales.

