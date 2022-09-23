This Week in Finance News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the finance industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Rocket Mortgage's Inflation Buster Program Helps Homebuyers Tame Higher Costs Through a Lower Mortgage Payment

The "Inflation Buster" program gives homebuyers a reprieve by reducing their monthly mortgage payment one percentage point for the first year of their loan.

New Bain & Company Report Finds that Despite Intense Disruption, Investment in Tech Remains Paramount

Bain's third annual global Technology Report shows that despite the current economic climate, technology will remain a critical investment and as a central source of productivity across global businesses.

Personal Debt in America Had Dropped 25% in Three Years

U.S. adults who carry personal debt held an average of $22,354 exclusive of mortgages at the start of the year, when inflation was already on the rise but before the latest spikes.

Invesco Adds New ETFs To Its Fixed Income Suite That Offers Targeted Exposure to Historically Ignored Fixed Income Sectors

"Invesco offers a suite of fixed income ETFs that specifically aims to access the approximately 58% of the US fixed income market not covered by the constraints of the US Aggregate Bond Index," said Jason Bloom , Head of Fixed Income and Alternatives ETF Product Strategy at Invesco.

First Horizon Mortgage Introduces New Diversity Grant Program

The purpose of the Diversity Grant is to provide down payment assistance for borrowers purchasing an owner-occupied primary residence in a majority-minority census tract within the bank's combined assessment areas.

CFOs Prioritize Supply Chain Resilience in an Inflationary Environment, According to New Protiviti Finance Trends Survey

Further, the survey reveals that 72% of respondents' finance operations experienced disruptions or delays because of supply chain challenges, pandemic-related impacts, and/or the effects of inflation in the past year.

SkyBridge Capital Leads Series A Funding Round for Leading Metaverse Company Vulcan Forged

This funding aims to further accelerate the growth of Vulcan Forged's patented metaverse-as-a-service engine, MetaScapes, and enable the company to scale operations in North America and existing key markets.

Live Streaming Social Entertainment Platform Clover Inc. to Merge with SPAC FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Clover has a growing user base of over 9 million with almost 90% of users between 18-39 years old. Clover is targeting a launch of VR ('Virtual Reality') Dating and VR Live Streaming in Q4 2023.

Home values decline for second month as competition eases

Affordability is driving market momentum: Low-cost markets remain competitive while prices drop the fastest in both the most expensive markets and those that witnessed the strongest appreciation during the pandemic.

Inflation Concerns Accelerate New Tools for Edward Jones Branch Teams

Financial-services firm Edward Jones is equipping its nearly 19,000 financial advisors with interactive tools and security-based lending options to help clients navigate complex financial needs and changing market conditions.

Read more of the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNfinance on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-finance-news-10-stories-you-need-to-see-301631799.html

SOURCE PR Newswire