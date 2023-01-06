|
06.01.2023 13:52:00
This Week in Finance News: 10 Stories You Need to See
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the finance industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
The FTX Debtors urge the Bahamas Commission to clear up any confusion created by their recent statements and provide the public with accurate information concerning the cryptocurrency seized and how it was valued for the purposes of these statements.
"The labor market is strong but fragmented, with hiring varying sharply by industry and establishment size," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Business segments that hired aggressively in the first half of 2022 have slowed hiring and in some cases cut jobs in the last month of the year."
While most people have heard of the word "blockchain," few truly understand its broader implications. With The Future Economy, Brandon Zemp attempts to close this knowledge gap by taking readers on a deep dive into the crypto space, cutting past the hype to reveal the technology's potential for real-world improvements to human life and society.
The aggregate 185 property portfolio is anticipated to consist of up to 4.6 million square feet, leased to 55 retail clients who in the aggregate represent 95% of the total portfolio annualized contractual rent and four industrial clients who in the aggregate represent 5% of the total portfolio annualized contractual rent.
The new business unit will provide a full spectrum of insurance products and services to businesses engaged in developing or employing new technologies and processes that help reduce the dependence on carbon.
The show helps financial advisors and investors with the five personal finance topics that matter most: Longevity, Retirement Security, Exponential Technologies, Blockchain & Digital Assets, and Health & Wellness.
