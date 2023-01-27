|
This Week in Finance News: 10 Stories You Need to See
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new tool from Zillow and OneUnited's new surcharge free ATM network.
NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the finance industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
With automated tour scheduling, renters are assured that they will see the apartment they're interested in at a time that works in their busy schedule, without needing to wait for a response from a property manager. Renters also receive automated email and text reminders for their appointment time.
"The US LEI fell sharply again in December—continuing to signal recession for the US economy in the near term," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director, Economics, at The Conference Board. "There was widespread weakness among leading indicators in December, indicating deteriorating conditions for labor markets, manufacturing, housing construction, and financial markets in the months ahead."
The strategic alliance will provide joint go-to market offerings and help facilitate new payment experiences for banks, fintechs and payments providers.
A historic moment on the eve of Black History Month, the nation's largest Black owned bank launches the nation's largest surcharge free ATM network.
In withdrawing the proposal, Mr. Murdoch indicated that he and Lachlan K. Murdoch have determined that a combination is not optimal for the shareholders of FOX and News Corp at this time.
BOTIM, the largest and most popular VoIP solution in MENA, is now the region's first communications platform to enable its users to seamlessly send money around the world.
The digital-first life insurance company builds on its initial successful launch with a carrier acquisition to expand nationally, bringing financial security to families with revolutionary new products and technology.
Together, New American Funding and EasyKnock are committed to helping customers access the home equity that they have earned and worked hard for, allowing these homeowners to pay off debts, provide for their families and unlock their financial freedom all while staying in the homes that they know and love.
