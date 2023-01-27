This Week in Finance News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new tool from Zillow and OneUnited's new surcharge free ATM network.

Renters Can Now Instantly Book Apartment Tours on Zillow

With automated tour scheduling, renters are assured that they will see the apartment they're interested in at a time that works in their busy schedule, without needing to wait for a response from a property manager. Renters also receive automated email and text reminders for their appointment time.

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. Declined Sharply Again in December

"The US LEI fell sharply again in December—continuing to signal recession for the US economy in the near term," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director, Economics, at The Conference Board. "There was widespread weakness among leading indicators in December, indicating deteriorating conditions for labor markets, manufacturing, housing construction, and financial markets in the months ahead."

Deloitte and Marqeta Announce Alliance to Accelerate Payment Modernization

The strategic alliance will provide joint go-to market offerings and help facilitate new payment experiences for banks, fintechs and payments providers.

OneUnited Bank Launches Empowerment Network

A historic moment on the eve of Black History Month, the nation's largest Black owned bank launches the nation's largest surcharge free ATM network.

Announcement by Fox Corporation's Board of Directors On Potential Combination with News Corporation

In withdrawing the proposal, Mr. Murdoch indicated that he and Lachlan K. Murdoch have determined that a combination is not optimal for the shareholders of FOX and News Corp at this time.

No, Seriously. What Do Employees Want? The Human Priority® to Launch Study The Human Priority is inviting mid to large size companies across industry segments (including healthcare, information technology, and hospitality) to have their employees participate anonymously. Results and strategies to address findings will be shared through a virtual roundtable this summer.

Introducing Fragsy: The Revolutionary Platform for Upgradable NFTs "Until now standard NFTs have been limited to certain use-cases, and that's where Fragsy comes in. Our platform allows everyone to create, buy and sell NFTs that are upgradable" said CEO Romà Llambés.

MoneyGram Joins Forces with BOTIM to Launch International Money Transfer to Over 200 Countries

BOTIM, the largest and most popular VoIP solution in MENA, is now the region's first communications platform to enable its users to seamlessly send money around the world.

Dayforward Raises $25M and Acquires Commercial Travelers Life Insurance Company to Expand Life Insurance Offering Nationwide

The digital-first life insurance company builds on its initial successful launch with a carrier acquisition to expand nationally, bringing financial security to families with revolutionary new products and technology.

New American Funding and EasyKnock Partner to Improve Housing Stability for American Homeowners

Together, New American Funding and EasyKnock are committed to helping customers access the home equity that they have earned and worked hard for, allowing these homeowners to pay off debts, provide for their families and unlock their financial freedom all while staying in the homes that they know and love.

