This Week in Finance News: 10 Stories You Need to See

Renters pay a 'singles tax' of nearly $7,000 for living alone

While singles across the country pay a high price for a solo living arrangement, the size of that "tax" varies widely depending on where they live. The price of living alone in a one-bedroom apartment is the highest in New York City , where StreetEasy data finds that singles pay $19,500 more a year than someone living with a partner in the same place.

Paxos Will Halt Minting New BUSD Tokens Paxos, the leading regulated blockchain and tokenization infrastructure platform, will end its relationship with Binance for the branded stablecoin BUSD. BUSD will remain fully supported by Paxos and redeemable to onboarded customers through at least February 2024 .

Economic Education Scores Big During Super Bowl Week During the Super Bowl week, nearly 900 Arizona students demonstrated their financial, economic, and entrepreneurship knowledge and skills through artwork, career exploration, and budget simulation activities hosted by the Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE).

Edward Jones Survey Finds Despite Prioritization of Financial Wellness, Many Americans Lack Adequate Emergency Savings

More than nine in ten Americans (93%) view financial wellness as important – yet nearly half (43%) report they do not feel financially stable, and nearly one-third (29%) have less than $500 in their emergency savings fund, according to a new survey from financial services firm Edward Jones and Morning Consult.

Inflation Isn't Causing More Divorces, but It Might Be Making It Worse

"High inflation affects all prices, but big-ticket items can pose big relationship problems," Debt.com president Don Silvestri says. "No divorce is simple, and there's rarely a single cause, but it's quite apparent from these results that a sour economy has also soured some marriages."

Selling made easier: Zillow customers can now choose between a cash offer from Opendoor or selling with an agent

Once a seller explores each option and decides which is best for them - whether to receive a cash offer from Opendoor or sell on the open market with a Zillow Premier Agent partner - they can use the service as a standalone offering or in tandem with other Zillow home shopping services.

America Is Ready for AI Investing According to a New Survey from Magnifi

"Imagine if ChatGPT and your financial advisor had a baby – that's what you can get with Magnifi Personal. Rather than doing the investing for you, our AI assistant enables you to craft self-directed, diversified portfolios through an ever-expanding knowledge base of past and present market insights," said Tom Van Horn , Chief Product Officer at Magnifi.

Introducing The TOMMY Group From endorsement deals and public appearances, to commercial asset creation, marketing and PR, The TOMMY Group works closely with budding student athletes to develop strong personal brands that reap the benefits of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) off the field, all while staying 100% focused on what they do best on it.

Wirex Becomes Global Partner of Visa and Makes Strong Moves in APAC

The long-term strategic global partnership includes Wirex becoming a member of Visa in APAC and the UK, which will allow Wirex to directly issue crypto -enabled debit and prepaid cards themselves to over 40 countries.

Gen Y-Not? Older Millennials Have Highest Appetite for Risk in Trading This attitude towards risk as a whole is also reflected in the motivations of Older Millennials to trade crypto . 27% of the age group said that they trade crypto for the possibility to make quick gains to improve their current lifestyles. This is in stark contrast to the 43% of traders aged 55+ who see it as a possibility to boost their savings and retirement funds.

