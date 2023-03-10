This Week in Finance News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a survey about women's financial security and Zillow's top cities for pet-owning renters.

Zillow names Austin the top pet-friendly city for renters looking to move

"As more people started working from home, pet ownership soared during the pandemic," said Amanda Pendleton , Zillow's home trends expert. "Pets are widely considered part of the American family, so it makes sense that they factor into moving decisions and impact housing preferences."

New Study Finds Women Continue to Feel the Pay Gap Impact, but Report Improved Financial Security

The sixth-annual survey from Laurel Road found that 2 in 3 women overall report that they feel behind schedule regarding personal financial security, with 35% of all women identifying retirement savings as a key area they are behind in—while BIPOC women feeling generally behind on all financial goals.

FTX Debtors File Lawsuit Against Grayscale Investments, LLC and its CEO and Owners

The FTX Debtors are seeking injunctive relief to unlock $9 billion or more in value for shareholders of the Grayscale Bitcoin and Ethereum Trusts and realize over a quarter billion dollars in asset value for the FTX Debtors' customers and creditors.

Wix and Stripe Bring Tap to Pay on iPhone to U.S. Merchants

This enables Wix merchants to accept secure, contactless payments directly from their iPhones, without needing additional hardware.

Rocket Mortgage Further Expands Affordable Homebuying Options with New BorrowSmart Access

"At Rocket Mortgage, it is our mission to provide a range of options that make owning a home attainable for as many people as possible," said Bob Walters , CEO of Rocket Mortgage.

94% of banks eyeing investment in modern payment tech, to keep pace with fintech innovation

Research from Aite-Novarica Group, supported by Finastra, indicates that banks must invest in new technologies as business customers demand more robust payment capabilities.

Broker Buddha Introduces Special Pricing to Support Small Independent Agencies

In a competitive insurance market, smaller agencies need to be cost-conscious while leveraging advanced technologies—Broker Buddha's new pricing model will help them win more business.

LifeLock Empowers Taxpayers with Knowledge to Help Fight Fraud

"Scammers have found unique ways to get people to compromise their personal credentials at every step of the filing, paying, and refund process," said David Putnam , Head of Identity Protection Products for LifeLock.

New Synchrony Outdoors Credit Card Delivers Comprehensive Payments Solution for Powersports Dealers and Enthusiasts

"Thanks in part to the growing popularity of all-terrain vehicles, interest in powersports has never been stronger. But as sales grow, dealers have struggled to find a financing option to support customer purchases of key aftermarket items," Darrell Owens , senior vice president, Synchrony.

Brex Brings Groundbreaking Tools to Finance Teams With OpenAI

The natural language AI-features will further enhance Brex Empower's live budget capabilities, and will be able to answer a wide range of questions related to utilization on various budgets, insights on spend patterns, vendor trends, and more.

