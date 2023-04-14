This Week in Finance News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new search tool from Zillow and the debut of the Fortune Crypto 40.

Zillow's new search tool helps buyers find homes they can afford

Zillow® has a new way to shop that helps buyers navigate a rapidly changing market and find homes that fit their monthly budget. The new filter shows homes within a range of all-in monthly costs, instead of list prices.

Fortune Debuts First-of-its-Kind Ranking, The Fortune Crypto 40 This first-of-its-kind benchmark ranking identifies the top five players in eight categories in the crypto space, a recognition "that the industry, which was once defined by crypto trading, is now far broader," explains Fortune Crypto Editor Jeff John Roberts .

Small Business Owners Hopeful in Economy, But See Inflation as a Problem Over Next Two to Five Years

"While business owners are more hopeful following the mid-term elections and entering into 2023, there are still more than half who believe we are in a recession and believe inflation is a problem, and likely not to be resolved soon," said Randy Ford , President and COO of National Write Your Congressman.

The Conference Board Employment Trends Index™ (ETI) Decreased in March

"We expect the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates two more times by 25 basis points each in order to bring wage growth and inflation under control. That will trigger job losses and increased unemployment in the second half of 2023 and early part of 2024," said Selcuk Eren , Senior Economist at The Conference Board.

A Starting Point Partners with Investing Platform Public for Content Series on Fiscal and Monetary Policy

Public, an investing platform that allows members to invest in stocks, treasuries, ETFs, crypto , and alternative assets, is partnering with A Starting Point, a civic engagement platform created by Chris Evans , Mark Kassen , and technology entrepreneur Joe Kiani , to launch a cross-platform content series.

The Digital Currency Monetary Authority (DCMA) Launches an International Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

Universal Monetary Unit (UMU), symbolized as ANSI Character, Ü, is legally a money commodity, can transact in any legal tender settlement currency, and functions like a CBDC to enforce banking regulations and to protect the financial integrity of the international banking system.

85% of Homeowners Worried Inflation Will Hurt Their Ability to Pay Mortgage Many respondents said they're already feeling the squeeze from inflation. Nearly half (46%) of homeowners said the increased cost of living has already impacted their ability to pay their mortgages over the last three to six months.

Farmers need new financing options to meet increasing food demands in a volatile economy

"We know it is a difficult financial environment—interest rates and inflation are high. We want to provide a solution that uses the equity in the owner's land to put more money in their pocket that they could either put to work or use to pay off less flexible debt," said Brian Philpot , CEO AgAmerica Lending.

The Externship, the only online training program focused on a career in financial planning, announces 2023 registration is now open

Now in its fourth year, this summer The Externship will offer an 8-week virtual curriculum designed to help college students, new advisors and career changers succeed in the financial planning profession.

KCA Wealth Management Celebrates National Financial Literacy Month with Launch of New Financial Education Courses

Led by the firm's president and founder Brian Kennedy and vice president Vincent Catalano , the courses blend financial education with a holistic life planning approach to help attendees build wealth, align their money with their values, and achieve their retirement lifestyle goals.

