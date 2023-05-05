This Week in Finance News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire, including ADP's April employment report and BMO's grants for housing and small businesses.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the finance industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

BMO Commits $5 Million to Advance Homeownership and Grow Small Businesses

To help support local communities, these grants will be directed towards housing counseling agencies, Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI), and other non-profits that support and preserve affordable homeownership and provide support for small businesses. Approximately $2 million will be targeted for the State of California .

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 296,000 Jobs in April; Annual Pay was Up 6.7%

"The slowdown in pay growth gives the clearest signal of what's going on in the labor market right now," said Nela Richardson , chief economist, ADP. "Employers are hiring aggressively while holding pay gains in check as workers come off the sidelines. Our data also shows fewer people are switching jobs."

US Homeowners Fear Hurricane Damage, but Often Lack Critical Protection

Though 71 percent of U.S. homeowners have a moderate or greater worry their home will be damaged by extreme weather, only slightly more than half said they have specialized coverage against flooding or earthquakes.

Entendre Finance Launches Fully Automated E2E Accounting Solution for Web3

Entendre Finance has raised $4M in seed financing to launch the first fully automated end-to-end accounting and bookkeeping solution for businesses operating in Web3.

Survey Finds About Half of American Workers are Suffering from Financial Stress

The impact of financial stress on workers is not just impactful at home, but also significant in the workforce. Seventeen percent of workers have sleepless nights - up almost four percentage points from last year - 86 percent experience anxiety, and nearly 60 percent suffer from depression. Six out of 10 workers with financial stress plan on leaving their jobs.

Simmons Bank to Host Free Seminar for Homebuyers

The seminar is available at no charge and is open to the public. Industry experts will be onsite to answer questions and provide information to the community about the homebuying process including the loan application process and loan qualifications.

Small Banks Did Not See Disruption Following Recent SVB, Signature Failures

The vast majority of banks hold less than 35% of uninsured deposits, according to the IntraFi survey, compared with Silicon Valley Bank, which had 94% of its deposits uninsured, and Signature, which had 89%. First Republic Bank had 67% of its total deposits uninsured at yearend.

New Book by Millennial LGBTQ+ Alternative Investments Expert, Kelly Ann Winget , Empowers Women to "Grab Their Financial Future by the Bags"

In her book, Kelly Ann recounts her journey in wealth management through male-dominated spaces, while helping readers identify what stones to step on and which to throw on their own wealth journey.

DocuSign Reveals the Anywhere Economy Will Spark Productivity Boom and Expansion of Global Economy Over the Next Decade

Allan Thygesen , Chief Executive Officer, DocuSign, said, "To realize the extraordinary surge in productivity and expansion of the global economy that's possible over the coming decade, leaders will need to embark on a new journey that's rooted in innovation, transformation, and ultimately trust in our digital future."

Mama Money and Incode Partnership Revolutionizes Customer Verification for Cross-Border Payments

Mama Money, a rapidly growing fintech offering cross-border money transfers and banking services, and Incode, the global leader in revolutionary identity solutions, announced their partnership to bring advanced identity verification systems to strengthen the fight against fraud and financial crime in the fintech industry.

