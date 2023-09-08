This Week in Finance News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire, including climate's impact on homebuying decisions and changing consumer financial habits.

More than 80% of home shoppers consider climate risks when looking for a new home

"While all generations juggle trade-offs like budget, floor plans and commute times, younger home shoppers are more likely to face another consideration: They want to know if their home will be safe from rising waters, extreme temperatures and wildfires," said Zillow senior population scientist Manny Garcia .

The Conference Board Employment Trends Index™ (ETI) Decreased in August

"The ETI ticked down in August and has been on an overall declining trend since March 2022 ," said Selcuk Eren , Senior Economist at The Conference Board. "Nevertheless, the Index remains elevated, so job gains may continue over the coming months, but the rate of growth is likely to slow and eventually switch to job losses."

Dow Jones and Cision Unveil Exclusive Global Content Partnership for the PR and Corporate Communications Market

Dow Jones's authoritative journalism, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch, Investor's Business Daily and Dow Jones Newswires, is now fully integrated into Cision's media intelligence platforms, with rollouts to broader Cision and Brandwatch portfolios expected soon. Users of Cision's premium platforms will also receive digital subscriptions to Dow Jones's world-class publications.

Haven Life Announces Partnership with Suriance to Help More Americans Secure Financial Peace of Mind

With this partnership, Suriance can now enable their fellow veterans and customers to apply online for Haven Simple, a fully digital simplified issue product, and Haven Term, which offers up to $3 million in coverage for up to 30 years.

Credit Sesame Launches Industry's First Credit AI Platform for Interactive Credit Management

Powered by AI, this new interface makes it easier for everyone to see their credit in context, take control of their credit, make informed decisions, and follow an interactive game plan to stay on track.

New Research Reveals Changing Consumer Financial Habits Amid Uncertain Economy

Additionally, nearly a quarter (24%) reported putting off purchasing big ticket items. This level of caution also applied to investing, with over 4 in 10 (41%) of adults stating they are more likely to consider a long-term savings investment versus a year ago.

Blackstone and Airbnb Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range.

Kinecta Federal Credit Union Raises Funds for Hawai'i Community Foundation's Maui Fire Relief Effort

For every $1 donated to the Hawai'i Community Foundation – Maui Strong Campaign, Kinecta will donate $2 toward Maui fire relief efforts up to $10,000 . All donations will go directly to support those affected, and the campaign runs from September 5 – 22.

Protect what you love: Renters can now purchase renters insurance on Zillow

Renters can now conveniently purchase a policy through the Zillow app or website at key points in their journey, whether it's when they sign their lease or after they've settled into their new place.

PNC Survey Shows Business Owner Optimism Soars To 21-Year Record High While Hiring Concerns Linger

Despite PNC economists' predictions for a shallow recession starting in early 2024, business leaders' outlook about their own companies has risen sharply this fall, with over three-quarters (77%) feeling highly optimistic compared to 49% a year ago and 60% in the spring.

