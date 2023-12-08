This Week in Finance News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire, including ADP's November employment report and a personnel announcement from PayPal.

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the finance industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

BofA Report Shows Fewer Prospective Homebuyers Willing to Wait for a Better Market Environment

Today, 62% are willing to wait for prices and/or rates to fall before buying a home, down from 85% just six months ago. And they seem to be taking action: Sales of new single-family houses in September 2023 were a seasonally adjusted 759,000 – up from 679,00 sales in April 2023 .

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 103,000 Jobs in November; Annual Pay was Up 5.6%

"Restaurants and hotels were the biggest job creators during the post-pandemic recovery," said Nela Richardson , chief economist, ADP. "But that boost is behind us, and the return to trend in leisure and hospitality suggests the economy as a whole will see more moderate hiring and wage growth in 2024."

PayPal Names Suzan Kereere as President of Global Markets

She will have end-to-end accountability for leading PayPal's local businesses and growth strategies in the markets around the world where the company operates to ensure seamless execution and drive profitable growth.

2023 H.S. Report Card Shows Huge Progress Coming in Personal Finance Education

John Pelletier , director of the Champlain College Center, says legislators are responding to families without financial safety nets during the pandemic, as well as to advocacy by educators, administrators, parents and students. He also notes that there is a recognition that personal finance knowledge and skills are crucial in today's complex financial world.

JustPaid, AI-Powered Finance Startup, to Launch Game-Changing GPT App in OpenAI's GPT Store

The AI financial copilot GPT App will link businesses accounting software, banks and credit cards with the OpenAI-AI technology, allowing ChatGPT Plus users to ask questions like "Show me the P&L for Q1 2023", "What's my burn rate?", "Show me the cashflow report from Q2 2023", "What is my revenue through Stripe?" and other finance questions.

First Comes Love, Then Comes… Conversations About Money

Nearly one-third (32%) of Gen Z say the conversation about money should occur even before a relationship gets serious, and among Millennials the number is even higher (40%). More than 7 in 10 Americans (72%) across all ages believe this discussion should occur "well ahead of marriage or living together."

IDB Invest and IFC Launch the Amazon Finance Network to Mobilize Private Investments for Sustainable Development

The Amazon Finance Network brings together financial institutions to increase investment flows, mobilize capital, promote financial inclusion, share knowledge on innovative financial solutions, and generate synergies with the public sector.

Betterment at Work Survey Finds Less Than Half of US Workers Confident in Their Retirement Readiness

"Retirement security is under threat in America," said Sarah Levy , CEO of Betterment. "Our workforce is eager to save for the future, but they're facing competing priorities — from student loans to household expenses — that stand in the way of long-term financial security."

Nuvei enters global payments partnership with Microsoft

Microsoft will start using Nuvei's customizable and agile payments technology in the Middle East and the Africa region, while benefiting from Nuvei's deep knowledge of local markets to optimize its payments for recurring billing and individual transactions across both its Office and Xbox product ranges.

More Than Half of U.S. Companies Plan to Increase Hiring in the First Half of 2024

According to Robert Half's State of U.S. Hiring Survey, 57% of respondents plan to add new permanent positions in the first six months of the year, while another 39% anticipate hiring for vacated positions. More than two-thirds (67%) expect to hire contract workers as part of their staffing strategy.

Read more of the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNfinance on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-finance-news-10-stories-you-need-to-see-302009574.html

SOURCE PR Newswire