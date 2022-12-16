|
16.12.2022 12:52:00
This Week in Finance News: 11 Stories You Need to See
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the finance industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
The U.S., Euro Area and UK are all expected to see recessions next year, and the rest of the world should continue to weaken, with China a notable exception. The recession shock likely means corporate earnings and economic growth will come under pressure in the first half of the year, while at the same time, China's reopening offers a reprieve for certain assets.
Total household debt in the U.S. has increased by 16% over the past decade, from major sources like credit card, auto, student loan, and mortgage debt. Nevada's student loan debt saw the most increase, by a whopping 94%.
Making high-technology accessible, FCTRY LAb is working to provide equity in an industry where large sneaker corporations often make an overwhelming majority of profits off the creative power of minority designers, influencers and athletes.
The new platform is expected to become operational in early 2023 and will be the first time an EU Member State enables the use of blockchain technology for bank and insurance guarantees.
The study, ongoing since 2017, is a comprehensive look at the current consumer money mindset in the United States, and covers specifics about how people are making, spending, investing and engaging with financial brands.
The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.
The Oyster team is redesigning personal insurance from the ground up, creating an accessible experience that modernizes insurance for everyday consumers.
Deloitte's "Project 120" revamps its tech and leadership upskilling programs to anticipate broader market needs, marking a fundamental shift in how learning and development can be designed and delivered.
