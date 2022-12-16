This Week in Finance News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire

BofA Global Research Offers Economic and Market Outlook for 2023, Calling for Markets to Turn "Risk-On" Mid-Year

The U.S., Euro Area and UK are all expected to see recessions next year, and the rest of the world should continue to weaken, with China a notable exception. The recession shock likely means corporate earnings and economic growth will come under pressure in the first half of the year, while at the same time, China's reopening offers a reprieve for certain assets.

A Nation in Debt: Latest Study Analyzes American Debt Predicament, State-by-State

Total household debt in the U.S. has increased by 16% over the past decade, from major sources like credit card, auto, student loan, and mortgage debt. Nevada's student loan debt saw the most increase, by a whopping 94%.

Former Head of Yeezy-Adidas Innovation Lab Launches FCTRY LAb with $6 Million Fundraise; Representing One of the Largest Investments in a Black Founder in 2022

Making high-technology accessible, FCTRY LAb is working to provide equity in an industry where large sneaker corporations often make an overwhelming majority of profits off the creative power of minority designers, influencers and athletes.

Algorand Chosen as Public Blockchain to Support Digital Guarantees Platform in Italy

The new platform is expected to become operational in early 2023 and will be the first time an EU Member State enables the use of blockchain technology for bank and insurance guarantees.

Cryptocurrency Trends, Generational Financial Profiles, and New Data on Payments Uncovered in New Report From Logica Research

The study, ongoing since 2017, is a comprehensive look at the current consumer money mindset in the United States , and covers specifics about how people are making, spending, investing and engaging with financial brands.

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2022 Review Results

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

Most U.S. workers value time off, flexibility, and paid leave benefits For most employees in the U.S., generous PTO and flexible or remote work topped the list in 2022. But for the first year, what workers want differs by generation with mental health resources/support topping the list for Millennials (39%) and Gen Z (42%).

Insurtech Company Oyster Raises $3.6M Seed to Launch Its Point-of-Sale Platform for Personal Insurance

The Oyster team is redesigning personal insurance from the ground up, creating an accessible experience that modernizes insurance for everyday consumers.

57% of Quiet Quitters Say Their Work-Life Balance Has Improved A new LendingTree survey finds that setting these professional boundaries may actually be beneficial for both employees and the companies they work for.

With $1.4B Investment, Deloitte Looks to Reshape the Future of Learning and Development

Deloitte's "Project 120" revamps its tech and leadership upskilling programs to anticipate broader market needs, marking a fundamental shift in how learning and development can be designed and delivered.

USAA Bank Survey Finds Partners Who Join Finances May Have Stronger Relationships "Having open and direct conversations about finances with your partner is key to building a stronger financial future," said Ryan Bailey , senior vice president at USAA Bank. "Common goals and even friendly arguments and discussions can help strengthen a relationship and how you manage your finances."

