This Week in Finance News: 11 Stories You Need to See

FTX Debtors Provide Additional Information to Customers and Other Stakeholders

The presentation highlights that a total of approximately $5.5 billion of liquid assets have been identified, comprised of $1.7 billion of cash, $3.5 billion of crypto assets and $0.3 billion of securities.

New Deloitte research reveals majority of organizations increased sustainability investments over past year amid global uncertainty

Deloitte's 2023 CxO Sustainability Report: Accelerating the Green Transition finds global C-level business leaders (or CxOs) view climate change as a top priority for their organizations amid global uncertainty.

S&P Global Announces Agreement to Sell Engineering Solutions Business to KKR "Today's announcement marks the next exciting step towards executing our strategy of powering global markets," said Douglas L. Peterson , President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global.

TaxBit Announces Acquisition of Digital Asset Accounting Startup Tactic

The combination of TaxBit's enterprise-grade digital asset tax and accounting solutions with Tactic's automated accounting software enables best-in-class crypto financial visibility and compliance for businesses.

Pallas Capital launches Pallas Institute financial literacy program and graduates inaugural class of college interns

Pallas Institute's inaugural class completed the Institute's first-ever program sessions on January 12 , and included 22 women and 19 men from 28 different colleges participating in 20 sessions on topics ranging from stock analysis to financial planning.

73% of CEOs around the world believe global economic growth will decline over the next 12-months, the most pessimistic outlook in over a decade: PwC Global CEO Survey

In addition to a challenging environment, nearly 40% of CEOs think their organizations will not be economically viable in a decade if they continue on their current path.

Silicon Valley Bank Releases Annual State of the US Wine Industry Report While the premium side of the wine industry experienced another strong year amidst an increasingly challenging marketplace – with revenue on average up 9.7% through September 2022 – the US wine industry as a whole experienced negative sales volume growth due to a decrease in sales of lower-priced wine.

ThriveCart Secures $35M Investment to Help E-commerce Entrepreneurs and Creators Grow Their Businesses Faster

"As we enter 2023, a New Year's resolution for many is to start or grow their own businesses. This investment from LTV SaaS Growth Fund will help make entrepreneurial dreams a reality for creators worldwide," said ThriveCart CEO, Kevin McKeand .

Inflation Has Impacted 92% of Millennials' Home-Buying Plans

Clever polled 1,000 millennials looking to buy a home in the next year and found that more than 9 in 10 (92%) say inflation has impacted their home-buying plans, with more than 1 in 4 (28%) delaying their home search due to it.

Multilateral Collaboration Essential to Bridging the Digital Economic Divide, says DCO Report The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) launched the Bridging the Gap Report at the World Economic Forum in Davos , highlighting the critical need for greater international, multilateral cooperation to close the digital divide and ensure all nations can benefit from digital economies.

Alaska Airlines and Bank of America announce enhanced benefits to our Visa Signature® card

Cardholders now enjoy new ways to earn double miles on everyday purchases, priority boarding, expanded free checked bag privileges; for a limited time, new cardholders can receive 70,000 bonus miles after making qualifying purchases.

