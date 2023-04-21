This Week in Finance News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the stresses of being a Gen Z or millennial homebuyer.

More than half of Gen Zers and millennials believe they'd need to win the lottery to afford a home

Outside of winning the lottery, large shares of both generations (95% of Gen Zers and 94% of millennials) say they would have to make some life changes in order to make their dream of homeownership a reality. About 40% of millennials say they would need to get a second or third job, and 28% of Gen Zers say they'd have to make a career change in order to afford a home right now.

Finastra and Plaid announce collaboration to give account holders streamlined access to fintech apps

The partnership, delivered via Finastra's FusionFabric .cloud open APIs, provides financial institutions of all sizes within the Finastra ecosystem with account verification tools, making it easier and more secure for consumers to link their account data from their main financial institution with external financial apps and services.

Outlier.org, Urban Assembly, and New York City Public Schools Launch Program to Bring Financial Accounting to High School Students

400 NYC public school students will have the opportunity to enroll in Outlier.org's highly regarded Intro to Financial Accounting college course. These students will earn college credit and gain valuable skills and insights into what a future career could look like in the field of accounting.

62% of Americans don't talk about money according to new Empower research, and their silence may come at a cost

Carol Waddell , president of Empower Personal Wealth, says: "It's clear that 'money talks' matter. When it comes to retirement savers, we've seen that more engaged participants have higher savings rates. Conversation is a currency on the pathway to financial security, and open discussions about money can have a truly transformative effect on society."

ESG activities correlate to stronger financial performance, reveals new study from Bain & Company and EcoVadis

"These findings should motivate companies at all levels of ESG maturity to redouble their investment in accelerating their sustainability journey," said Sylvain Guyoton, chief rating offering at EcoVadis.

AfriBlocks Leverages KyckGlobal's Cross-Border Payments to Connect African Freelancers to Global Firms

African freelancers often experience challenges in receiving payments from international clients due to limited financial infrastructure and high transaction costs. Inconsistent KYC compliance also affects the extent to which African banks can serve their clients where international transactions are concerned.

Housing Choice Voucher holders are losing ground to rising rents

"Renters across the country are struggling as costs have skyrocketed and vouchers have failed to keep up," said Orphe Divounguy , senior economist at Zillow .

43 percent of executives say companies have been weakened by business disruptions and market volatility

"While many executives acknowledge the impact that disruption has on their business models, companies that proactively treat business resilience and sustainability as strategic imperatives adapt to market dynamics the fastest, and in turn, are best positioned to identify and deliver value based on new and emerging customer demands," said Crowe CEO Mark Baer .

80% of Older Americans Cannot Pay for Long-Term Care or Withstand a Financial Shock, New Study Shows

"It is unacceptable that nearly all older Americans are one crisis away from plunging into poverty after working their entire lives and often saving a nest egg that is then wiped out by the cost of care," said Dr. Susan Silberman , NCOA Senior Director, Research & Evaluation.

State Street Global Advisors, Global Trust Company, and Annexus Retirement Solutions Launch Target Date Series That Aims to Deliver Lifetime Income

"With more than 40 years in the defined contribution space and nearly $136 billion under management in target date strategies, State Street is uniquely positioned to help people prepare for retirement with confidence," said Bob McGowan , managing director and head of the Financial Institutions Group at State Street Global Advisors.

Vault Releases 2024 Rankings of Top Accounting Firms To Work For "Our recent survey and new rankings of the top accounting firms reflect the real-time pulse of over 11,000 accounting professionals, providing unique insight into the inner workings at the top firms," said Eric Stutzke , SVP & General Manager of Vault.

