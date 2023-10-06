This Week in Finance News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire, including new features for Apple Wallet and the 100 Most Powerful Women in Business.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the finance industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PayPal, Venmo Credit and Debit Cards Now Available to Add in Apple Wallet

PayPal and Venmo credit or debit card holders can make payments quickly and securely in-store, online or on their favorite apps using Apple Pay — and can still earn the same cashback and rewards that they love on their eligible purchases.

Fortune Reveals the 100 Most Powerful Women in Business

The list's new global scope and bigger scale recognize the nature of top executives' work—it spans the planet—as well as the near-record number of women who are leading companies on the Fortune 500, the largest in the U.S. by revenue, and the Fortune Global 500, the largest companies in the world.

67% of Small Business Owners Foresee Revenue Increasing Over the Next Year; Supply Chain and Labor Issues Easing

The survey of more than 1,000 small business owners across the country explores the outlook of all entrepreneurs, with specific insights on the perspectives of women, Black, Hispanic-Latino, and Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) business owners around access to capital, business outlook, work-life balance and community support.

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 89,000 Jobs in September; Annual Pay was Up 5.9%

"We are seeing a steepening decline in jobs this month," said Nela Richardson , chief economist ADP. "Additionally, we are seeing a steady decline in wages in the past 12 months."

JustPaid, AI-Powered Finance Company, Offers State-of-the-Art Revenue Management Functionality

The new feature within JustPaid's programming is helping companies and small businesses alike reduce the time it takes to review legal documents, from the moment the sales order is signed, to when the invoice is collected - in one simple setup.

Updated Report Card on Financial Literacy Reveals America Still Has Work to Do in the Classroom

The 2023 analysis found that 65% (or 34 states including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico ) earned either an "A" or a "B." This is a stark difference compared to the foundation's 2021 report card that found only 17 states earning high marks.

On US Corporate Boards, Business Strategy Experience Declines--Putting Directors at Greater Risk of Activism

"Regardless of what's driving the trend, it's concerning. Having such experience is important in fulfilling the board's core responsibilities and in enabling directors to collaborate effectively and help keep shareholder activism at bay," said Merel Spierings , Senior Researcher at The Conference Board.

ADP Launches Corporate Venture Capital Fund

"ADP Ventures will allow us to further invest to provide clients with unmatched support throughout the HCM journey, from hire to retire and, most importantly, that critical space in between where we hope to inspire people as they fulfill their potential," says Maria Black , president and chief executive officer of ADP.

Vanguard Introduces Retirement Readiness Report

"Notably, although many portray younger generations as facing more hurdles for retirement savings, this Vanguard research demonstrates that millennial and Gen X savers have benefitted significantly from improved defined contribution plan design that encourages saving and investing in age-appropriate asset allocations," said Fiona Greig , global head of investor research and policy at Vanguard.

Harpie Launches Wallet Monitoring for Crypto Investors

Using Harpie Wallet Monitoring, investors can receive real-time alerts about suspicious transactions, deny malicious transfers before they execute, and make sure custody of all Ethereum -based assets, including currency, NFTs and other tokens, is completely secure.

Real Estate Investors Optimistic About the Future According to Fall 2023 RCN Investor Sentiment Survey

Almost three quarters of the investors surveyed (72%) said market conditions for investing were better or the same as a year ago, and 75% believed conditions would improve or remain stable over the next six months.

Read more of the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNfinance on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-finance-news-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301949008.html

SOURCE PR Newswire