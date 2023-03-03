This Week in Finance News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire, including new investment opportunities and the impact of women entrepreneurship on the U.S. economy.

Homes owned by Black families appreciated the fastest during the pandemic "These gains are extremely important in terms of increasing wealth among the Black community, as homeowners of color are more likely to have the bulk of their household wealth tied up in their homes," said Nicole Bachaud , senior economist at Zillow.

GOBankingRates Is Financially Empowering Women Through New Content Series

The month-long content series aims to educate and empower women in all stages of their financial lives, from buying their first homes to climbing the career ladder and saving for retirement.

US Consumer Confidence Declined Again in February "And, while 12-month inflation expectations improved—falling to 6.3 percent from 6.7 percent last month—consumers may be showing early signs of pulling back spending in the face of high prices and rising interest rates," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director, Economics at The Conference Board.

Momentum Builds for Corporate ESG Reporting and Assurance, Yet Disclosure Inconsistencies Linger, Study Finds

"Even as we see companies increasingly report on ESG and sustainability, the data we're tracking reveals continuing fragmentation around the world in terms of which standards and frameworks are used," noted IFAC CEO Kevin Dancey .

Join the Crypto Tax Awareness Week, an Educational Digital Event by ZenLedger

"We are very excited about this initiative," said ZenLedger CEO Pat Larsen . " Cryptocurrency has become an increasingly important global asset class, and it's essential that we help investors make informed decisions about their portfolio and their accounting.

PNC Survey Shows Small Business Owners See Bright Futures for their Own Businesses

Nearly six in 10 small and mid-sized business owners are highly optimistic about their own company's prospects in the next six months, a survey high.

Women Entrepreneurs Build Businesses, Create Jobs and Drive Economic Impact "Throughout history, women have overcome obstacles on the road to business success through grit, innovation and tenacity to achieve their dreams. SCORE is proud to be a partner to any woman looking to start or grow a business," said CEO Bridget Weston .

Loanspark, Disruptive Fintech Startup That Gives The Power of Lending To Its Co-Branded Partners, Receives Its Minority-Owned Businesses Certification CEO and founder Michael Barnett's goal with Loanspark is to create a space where businesses of any size or kind have equal access to capital and financial opportunities.

Black investor group Redemption Holding Company makes historic acquisition of a non-minority commercial bank "Black banks make the American dream possible for all Americans by deploying resources that uniquely address the financial realities of communities that have been systematically excluded, overcharged, and under-capitalized for hundreds of years," Redemption Holding Company CEO Bell said

Investors Can Now Buy Individual Stocks and Discover New Investment Opportunities with Wealthfront "Young investors are hungry for a smarter way to discover investment opportunities, which is exactly why we're excited to offer the Wealthfront version of commission-free stock investing," said Dave Myszewski , Wealthfront's Vice President of Product.

MultiversX Labs launches xPortal, the first Super App to reimagine digital finance, AI avatars, chat, opening Web3 and Metaverse experiences to everyone With just a few taps or the simple sending of a message, you can easily send and receive money, crypto , and NFTs, make payments, use a debit card, track investments, and explore the financial, crypto , and NFTs ecosystems.

Economy Isn't Stopping Investors, 63 Percent Plan to Invest More in 2023 than 2022

In fact, they are ready to start now, with 48% planning to invest at least a portion of their income tax return, led by Millennials who are 20% more likely to do so than any other generation.

