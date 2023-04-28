This Week in Finance News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the affordability of Americans' "bucket lists."

New Ally survey reveals "Bucket Lists" and affordability top-of-mind for Americans

More than one-third of people with a bucket list haven't crossed off a single goal in the last 12 months, and nearly 75% say finances are what's holding them back.

FTX Debtors Announce Agreement with an Affiliate of Miami International Holdings for the Sale of LedgerX

John J. Ray III , Chief Executive Officer and Chief Restructuring Officer of the FTX Debtors, said: "We are pleased to reach this agreement with MIH, which is an example of our continuing efforts to monetize assets to deliver recoveries to stakeholders."

The First Financial Services Platform for the Justice-Impacted Community

"We understand our history and how we got here. We've seen the conversations. We are here to change the outcomes for our community. Economic inclusion and opportunity are paramount to successful re-entry and reducing recidivism," Danny Feldman , FRSH CEO and co-founder.

New BMO Survey Reveals Changing Digital Banking Habits in the U.S.

Increasing deposits, transferring funds, and viewing statements are reported as the top digital banking actions Americans plan to prioritize this year. Additionally, most Americans surveyed (59 percent) said they want financial literacy resources within their digital banking apps, with that number increasing to 73 percent among those ages 18-34.

Newborn Sweepstakes Offers Georgia Families Opportunity to Win $5,529 for 2023 Baby's College Savings

"We are proud to promote financial planning for education through the Path2College Newborn Sweepstakes," said Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley . "This sweepstakes encourages parents and grandparents to focus on saving for education early. Saving regularly over time makes an impact, and one lucky family will get a jump-start on their college savings."

CoinFlip's New Crypto Platform 'Olliv' Aims to Make Cryptocurrency a Simple Part of Everyday Life

"With the launch of Olliv, our goal is to demystify cryptocurrency and create an inviting community for everyone. We aim to welcome customers with open arms into this next step toward financial revolution, regardless of their financial knowledge or background," said Ben Weiss , CEO and co-founder of CoinFlip.

Economic Conditions and Widespread Layoffs are Changing our Spending and Saving Habits, According to New Quicken Survey

More than half (53%) report their personal financial situation has deteriorated, so they are rethinking their emergency saving goals and turning to family and friends for support.

ASU economists share what's in store for next year at Annual Economic Outlook

Although unemployment rates remain at record low, Federal Reserve anti-inflation policies are expected to bring slower growth in the second half of this year, according to Arizona State University economists.

Vesta's Payment Guarantee Extension Now Available on the Shopify App Store in US and Mexico

"Vesta's model is to approve as many legitimate transactions as possible to help businesses maximize their revenues," said Hrishi Talwar , Chief Product Office of Vesta. "With our dynamic data network based on trillions of data points and machine-based learning, Shopify business owners can operate with ease knowing that they are protected by Vesta's 100% payment guarantee."

White Glove, InvestWise Financial, LLC. and Haven Collaborate to Host Financial Literacy Event

At the financial literacy event, White Glove and InvestWise Financial, LLC., will offer a comprehensive financial education program, including one-on-one financial counseling sessions, covering essential topics such as saving and planning for the future, life insurance, debt management, retirement accounts and savings strategies.

Leading Venture Investors Form Global Alliance to Build Net Zero Businesses from Day Zero

Consisting of 23 venture capital (VC) firms across the U.S. and Europe , VCA members have committed to supporting a rapid, global transition to net zero or negative carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner, and will take specific, near-term steps to achieve this goal, both within their respective firms and in their roles as investors and advisors to their portfolio companies.

IBM to Help Support NYSE Listed Companies with their ESG Efforts

"We are seeing that sustainability efforts can be increasingly important in attracting investment capital and even top talent," said Christina Shim , Vice President, Global Head of Product Management & Strategy, IBM Sustainability Software. "This new initiative helps NYSE-listed companies access IBM sustainability software that can help automate the collection, analysis, and reporting of ESG data."

