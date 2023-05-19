This Week in Finance News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Americans' fear of a recession and stress about affording car insurance.

Survey: Americans fear we're heading for a 2008 recession, or worse

According to Nationwide's 2023 Economic Impact survey, more than two-thirds of Americans (68%) expect a recession within the next six months and nearly 80% of those who do, expect it to be severe. About two thirds (62%) of respondents believe a recession will be as severe or worse than the 2007-2009 Great Recession.

NESTER, the CARFAX for Homebuying, Unveils New Owner-Analytics Platform - Know the True Cost of Homeownership

Having insight into the timeline of when repairs and maintenance will happen can help you avoid unexpected expenses that can put a financial strain on your household," said NESTER Founder Brendan Kennealey . "NESTER helps you anticipate major repairs and maintenance so you're ready and can plan ahead."

Study Reveals How the Data & AI Revolution Will Drive Digital Banking Growth

Authored by financial industry strategist and influencer, Jim Marous , and based on a Digital Banking Report survey of global banks and credit unions, the report found that while financial institutions want to sell products and services to consumers, they continue to contend with the accelerated digitization of channels and how to adapt to interact with account holders.

Gold Mining Industry Booms as Investors Seek Safe Haven Amid Market Volatility

Despite the fact that gold is no longer used as a form of currency, it remains a popular commodity due to its scarcity and durability. Gold is also relatively easy to store and transport, making it a convenient form of wealth preservation. As such, gold is likely to remain a valuable commodity for many years to come.

NeoSwap AI Conducts World's First Smart Auction of Ordinals for Bitcoin , Unveiling a New Era in the NFT Space

In a ground-breaking move, NeoSwap AI is conducting the world's first Bitcoin NFTs (Ordinals) smart auction, in strategic partnership with Gamma.io. The event, which runs May 15-22 , coincides with Bitcoin Miami 2023, marking a significant milestone for the blockchain and digital assets community.

Habitat for Humanity launches Home Equals campaign in support of people living in informal settlements around the world

"When it comes to the places we call home, people living in informal settlements are simply not being treated as equals," said Jonathan Reckford , president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. "By advocating for policy changes, our partners in the Home Equals campaign will be increasing access to adequate housing and supporting innovative solutions coming from the residents of informal settlements themselves."

Income Lab, the retirement income management software provider, launches revolutionary and timely Retirement Stress Test tool for Financial Advisors

Income Lab announced the launch of a ground-breaking new tool for stress-testing retirement income plans. Designed for financial advisors, the tool illustrates how retirees can successfully navigate historical periods of high inflation or market volatility, usually by applying relatively small and temporary adjustments in spending.

Americans Overwhelmingly See Course Corrections as Essential to Thriving in Retirement, Edward Jones and Age Wave Research Reveals

Nearly all retirees (93%) agree that preparation, flexibility, and willingness to adapt are keys to success in retirement, according to the latest study from Edward Jones and Age Wave involving representative surveys with more than 12,000 North American adults across five generations.

IDB Lab Forum Showcases Innovation and Technology in Development The event's agenda highlights the importance of financing early-stage innovation and the development of entrepreneurial ecosystems to foster new solutions for the region's major economic and social issues, incorporating gender, diversity, climate, and biodiversity concerns throughout the discussion.

40% of Insured Drivers in the U.S. Are Stressed About Affording Their Car Insurance

With the annual inflation rate still at 5%, Americans are paying higher prices for everything — and essential financial services are no exception. In fact, an exclusive new survey reports 43% of insured drivers in the U.S. are paying more for their car insurance than they were last year at this time.

Roots Automation Introduces InsurGPT - the World's Most Advanced Generative AI Model for Insurance

InsurGPT utilizes a deep corpus of insurance specific data and documents alongside systems and process knowledge to significantly improve the accuracy, speed, and validity of data extraction and inferencing, while reducing false-positives, 'hallucinations,' that non-industry specific Generative AI models produce.

Curbio Adds Pay-When-You-Sell Home Staging Services to Help Realtors® Reduce Number of Partners Needed to Get Homes Ready For Market

Curbio, Inc. announced the launch of its new home staging service. Real estate agents can leverage Curbio's latest offering to help stage their clients' homes seamlessly with no upfront costs, saving sellers time and helping them make more money.

