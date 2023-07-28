This Week in Finance News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire, including grants for small businesses and an improvement in US consumer confidence.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the finance industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Venmo Small Business Grant Now Accepting Applications to Support Emerging and Small Businesses

The selected businesses will each receive $10,000 for expenses, such as rent, or to help digitize and promote their businesses. In addition to providing a financial grant, the Venmo Small Business Grant program provides recipients with access to technical expertise and mentorship on topics such as legal services, financial analysis, digital marketing, and more.

US Consumer Confidence Improved Again in July

"Expectations for the next six months improved materially, reflecting greater confidence about future business conditions and job availability. This likely reveals consumers' belief that labor market conditions will remain favorable," said Dana Peterson , Chief Economist at The Conference Board.

Microsoft Deepens Relationship with PayPal to Offer Simple, Flexible Payment Options

Customers in the U.S. will soon have the option to pay with Venmo in the Microsoft Store. Venmo is currently available in the Microsoft Store on Xbox in the U.S. These new integrations offer customers more flexible ways to pay and help increase customer loyalty.

Two-Thirds of Americans Say Their Financial Planning Needs Improvement

One factor driving this could be the current economic landscape. Nearly one in five people (18%) say that recent economic uncertainty has led them to either begin working with a financial advisor or plan to work with one at a later date.

First-ever FinTok Awards Confirm TikTok Can Be a "Responsible Educator"

Debt.com has announced the winners of the first-ever FinTok Awards, which recognizes the TikTok content producers offering the most reliable financial advice on the social media app best known for trendy dances, viral challenges, and comedy skits.

Mid-Year Tax Planning More Important Than Ever Before

"Many Americans' experienced smaller tax refunds this past tax season, and in many cases, there was an increase in people owing balances due compared to last year. Next year's Tax Day might look very similar for many taxpayers if they don't take immediate action now to make adjustments," said Mark Steber , Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt.

BofA Finds 75% of Mid-Sized Businesses Expect Revenue to Increase in the Next 12 Months Despite Economic Challenges

Mid-sized business owners maintain a positive outlook, as 75% plan to expand their business and 67% expect the national economy to improve over the next 12 months.

S&P Global Market Intelligence introduces library of macroeconomic and geopolitical risk scenarios into its Credit Analytics solution

The library of economic impact scenarios includes a predefined set of forecasts exploring the impact of events such as the Ukraine–Russia War, Global Water Scarcity and Global Cyber Attacks on key economic drivers including commodity prices, exchange rates, and monetary and financial policy.

Americans Are Spending Less on Impulse Purchases in 2023 Than in Prior Years, According to Annual Survey Commissioned by Slickdeals

Respondents are also spending less overall on impulse purchases. The average person is only spending $151 impulsively per month, which is down from previous years ( $314 in 2022, $276 in 2021 and $183 in 2020).

Nearly Three-Quarters of Undergraduates Received Some Type of Financial Aid in 2019-20

Nearly three-quarters (72 percent) of all undergraduates received some type of financial aid in the 2019-20 academic year, according to data from the National Postsecondary Student Aid Study ( NPSAS ) released by the National Center for Education Statistics ( NCES ), the statistical center within the U.S. Department of Education's Institute of Education Sciences ( IES ). The average amount of aid received was $14,100 .

Robert Half Named to Forbes' America's Best Employers for Women 2023

Respondents rated their employer on several attributes, including workplace conditions, potential for development, company image and issues that support gender equality, such as parental leave, family support, flexibility and pay equity.

National Write Your Congressman Index Reveals Business Owners' Concerns About U.S. Economic Conditions, Hiring Challenges and Rising Interest Rates

The survey found business owners are concerned about hiring qualified workers, keeping up with rising costs of employees' pay and salary, inflation, taxes and regulations. Seventy-five percent of business owners said their business was not growing or has remained flat.

Read more of the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNfinance on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Invesco, S&P Global, and LendingTree.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

ProfNet Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact@team media.relations@cision.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-finance-news-12-stories-you-need-to-see-301887860.html

SOURCE PR Newswire