This Week in Finance News: 13 Stories You Need to See

Black Knight: February Home Prices See First Monthly Rise After Seven Straight Declines

"In many areas of the country, that dynamic – low inventory and a modest rise in demand – led to an uptick in home prices. All in, 39 of the 50 largest U.S. markets saw prices increase in February – in sharp contrast to just three months earlier, when 48 of those 50 were experiencing price declines," said Black Knight Vice President of Enterprise Research Andy Walden .

FinFit and Salary Finance U.S. announce merger, creating America's leading workplace financial wellness platform

With these additions, FinFit's SaaS-based platform will be the most comprehensive workplace financial wellness platform in the U.S., including a personalized financial assessment, coaching and dashboard, budgeting, spending and savings accounts, and payroll-deducted earned wage access, advances, and loans.

Award-winning financial literacy program now available to parents of kids (6-12) for the first time

The Centsables is built around six animated superheroes who save fellow citizens from money-mad villains, while modeling prosocial behaviors. Every component is designed to entertain as it educates.

Surgent Accounting & Financial Education Introduces New Courses to Address ChatGPT/Artificial Intelligence and How to Prepare for a Banking Crisis

"Though the education landscape is always evolving, the recent introduction of AI through tools such as ChatGPT and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and others are particularly noteworthy events that deeply impact the accounting and finance professions," said Liz Kolar , Surgent's executive vice president.

New Financial Confidence Survey Reveals Major Gaps in U.S. Residents' Ability To Manage Their Finances

The Unbiased 2023 Financial Confidence Survey revealed that only 33% of adults in the U.S. consider themselves confident in their financial knowledge, with an additional 17% stating that they do not feel financially confident at all.

GOBankingRates Celebrates Financial Literacy Month with a Generational Guide to Personal Finance

"Financial literacy is a crucial part of being successful with your money," said Molly Sullivan , lead editor at GOBankingRates.com. "By breaking our financial literacy guide down by generation and stages of life, we hope to help readers through their money journey every step of the way, so that they can make the most of what they have."

CrossCountry Mortgage Offers Down Payment Assistance to Help First-Time Homebuyers Achieve Homeownership Dreams

"In today's competitive market, first-time homebuyers face many obstacles including trying to save for a down payment," said Jenn Stracensky , CCM Chief Operating Officer.

Paying the Price: Realtor.com® finds LGBTQ+ and BIPOC Buyers Spend More of Their Income to Own a Home

Realtor.com® also found that LGBTQ+ and BIPOC buyers face challenges during the mortgage process, and are 1.7 times more likely to have been denied mortgages two or more times.

ING Americas & Rock The Street, Wall Street Celebrate Financial Literacy Month with Reimagined Career Center for High School Girls & Alumnae Pursuing Math

"We immediately recognized a natural alignment with Rock The Street, Wall Street which is helping to bring both gender and racial equity to the financial markets," commented Gerald Walker , CEO, ING Americas.

Higlobe Launches Virtual Card: Users Can Now Spend Their Earnings in the US with Ease

Higlobe's new payment card is a reloadable Visa card issued by Dash Solutions that allows users to load funds directly from their Higlobe account onto their own unique card and to make purchases in the United States .

Shima Capital Founder Yida Gao Teaching Crypto Finance Course at MIT

Yida Gao has a long history of success in crypto finance, most recently with regards to running his $200 million web3 venture capital fund. In addition to his students at MIT , Yida imparts similar wisdom daily amongst Shima's portfolio companies.

CNBC Celebrates National Financial Literacy Month by Announcing New Dedicated Financial Education Initiative - CNBC Your Money

"Personal finance issues impact our decision making throughout every stage of our lives," said KC Sullivan, CNBC President. "Through this initiative, CNBC has the opportunity to help people navigate the financial landscape and provide trusted educational content."

ID.me Reaches User Milestone of 100 Million Digital Wallets

ID.me's Wallet enables users to more easily log in and prove their identity across a large and growing network of public, healthcare, financial services, retail, and travel sector platforms.

