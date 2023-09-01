This Week in Finance News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire, including increases in private sector employment and the number of Americans budgeting.

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 177,000 Jobs in August; Annual Pay was Up 5.9%

"This month's numbers are consistent with the pace of job creation before the pandemic," said Nela Richardson , chief economist, ADP. "After two years of exceptional gains tied to the recovery, we're moving toward more sustainable growth in pay and employment as the economic effects of the pandemic recede."

Introducing "Money Assistant": A Groundbreaking Podcast by Money News Network and Magnifi

Hosted by Nicole Lapin, prolific New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author and former CNN, CNBC and Bloomberg news anchor, Money Assistant aims to bring actionable financial guidance to those who need it most, demystify complex money matters, and inspire financial confidence.

More Americans Budget Today than 5 Years Ago, but the Reason is Alarming

The 2023 Debt.com Budgeting Survey shows 85% of respondents are budgeting. That's a statistical dead heat from last year's 86% – but it's a huge jump from five years ago, when 69% were reporting that they budgeted income and expenses in 2019.

BMO Launches Mobile Wallet for Virtual Cards with Mastercard and Extend

The app features new functionality that will give cardholders the power to create and push virtual cards to their employees' mobile wallets, enabling them to spend wherever contactless payments are accepted.

TurboTenant launches feature leveraging artificial intelligence to write rental property listings

Leveraging open-source data to pull in unique qualities that appeal to today's renters, the AI professionalizes listing descriptions and streamlines the marketing process to find quality tenants. Plus, this AI is trained to comply with the Fair Housing Act — a major win for landlords everywhere.

US Consumer Confidence Pulled Back in August

Consumer confidence fell in August 2023 , erasing back-to-back increases in June and July," said Dana Peterson , Chief Economist at The Conference Board. "August's disappointing headline number reflected dips in both the current conditions and expectations indexes."

Dream Exchange and National Black Chamber of Commerce Announce Strategic Partnership to Increase Public Capital Access for Minority-Owned Businesses

The two organizations will be creating a tailored ecosystem of financial services designed to meet the unique needs of minority-owned small businesses. It will open doors to enhanced access to capital, investment opportunities, and financial education.

KeyBank Surpasses $1 Million Funded in Home Buyer Credits

KeyBank announced that it has funded more than $1 million in KeyBank Home Buyer Credits since the program's launch in September 2022 , helping 245 clients achieve their dream of homeownership in areas where the program is available.

1st Commercial Credit Continues Support for Home-Based Businesses with Invoice Factoring

This announcement is particularly timely, given that recent data trends and current economic conditions indicate a dwindling level of support from traditional banks and alternative commercial finance companies.

Realty Income Announces $950 Million Investment in Bellagio Las Vegas at $5.1 Billion Valuation

"Realty Income seeks to invest in high-quality real estate at scale in partnership with operators who are leaders in their respective industries. This transaction to acquire an interest in the Bellagio , an iconic property, represents our second investment in the gaming industry and exemplifies the advantages of our size, scale and access to capital," said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Delta Community Wins Statewide Awards for Financial Education Initiatives

Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia's largest credit union with approximately $9 billion in assets, has been recognized for the work and impact of its Financial Education Center again this year.

As Labor Day Approaches, HR Leaders Say Hiring is Slowing in Corporate America

The Conference Board CHRO Confidence Index surveys Chief Human Resources Officers and is comprised of three components: Hiring, Retention, and Engagement.

First Horizon Supports the Ocean and Climate Innovation Accelerator

Focused on advancing knowledge of the ocean's critical role as a defense against a warming planet, OCIA is developing and accelerating new climate change solutions. The $44,050 donation is a result of First Horizon Bank's Earth Day incentive to contribute $5 for every new enrollment in e-statements during the month of April.

