This Week in Finance News: 14 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire, including how much Americans are spending on rent and a new financial wellness podcast.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the finance industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Realtor.com® February Rental Report: Many Americans Are Spending More Than They Can Afford on Rent

The least affordable metros where people spend more than 30% of their salary on rent are: Miami , Los Angeles , New York , San Diego , Riverside, Calif. , Boston , Orlando , and Tampa .

Wolters Kluwer launches due diligence resource checklist for corporate counsel to mitigate financial risk

Available on VitalLaw® and VitalLaw® for Corporate Counsel, the Due Diligence Checklist identifies proactive steps to gauge if a bank is sound and whether it is stable enough to merit one's initial business or continued business.

Pinwheel Launches Direct Deposit 2.0 to Offer the Industry's Highest Coverage Rate, Allowing 100% of the United States Workforce to Update their Deposit Settings Easily

The most important part of a person's financial life is their income — whether they earn a biweekly salary, receive irregular gig-work payments, get pension or unemployment benefits, or any type of income in between — all consumers need a way to seamlessly connect their direct deposits to their financial providers of choice.

Bitcoin Paper Wallet Relaunches Website with New and Improved Features

Another appealing factor contributing to the growing popularity of Bitcoin Paper Wallet is how they make it easy to give cryptocurrency as a gift, for example, gifting a paper wallet to a newborn grandchild.

FinFit releases new podcast on employee financial wellness: "SECURE"

Matt Bahl , Vice President at Financial Health Network and a guest on the podcast, remarked, "I really see the power and opportunity to help organizations reframe how they think about their workforce, to really live into the statements they make about [their workforce] being the most important asset."

ACRES and Project Destined Announce Strategic Partnership to Mentor Underserved Students to Become the Next Generation of Commercial Real Estate Leaders

Project Destined leverages a work-based learning approach where students join executives to evaluate actual commercial real estate deals in their community and compete in a pitch competition to industry leaders to earn scholarships.

Elliptic and AlphaPoint Partner to Help Power Crypto Compliance at Exchanges Worldwide

AlphaPoint client exchanges now have the option to leverage Elliptic for compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations by using Elliptic's industry leading automated crypto wallet and transaction screening.

Horizon Media's 2023 Inflation Nation Report Uncovers Why 7 in 10 Americans are Concerned about Inflation

Maxine Gurevich , SVP of Cultural Intelligence at Horizon Media, said, "Findings from the report indicate the #1 priority for companies should be having full transparency about the factors contributing to any price increases, whether that's supply chain issues, cost of goods, etc. That is a fundamental step."

MIP Fund Accounting Research Study Finds Nonprofits, Educators, and Local Governments have Optimistic Staffing and Revenue Outlooks

The economic environment at the end of 2022 created more questions and uncertainty, but key findings suggest that organizations are weathering the uncertainty well. Respondents overwhelmingly estimate revenues will soon improve, with those surveyed in local government feeling most assured.

Read more of the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNfinance on Twitter.

Reactions to Banking Chaos

Many companies continued to take time this week to share updates for their customers and shareholders following the events at SVB, Signature Bank, Credit Suisse, and First Republic. Here are a few of those announcements:

Catch up on more SVB/Signature Bank-related stories here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-finance-news-14-stories-you-need-to-see-301780336.html

SOURCE PR Newswire