This Week in Finance News: 14 Stories You Need to See

More Than a Third of Americans Say Uncertainty About Their Finances Keeps Them Up at Night at Least Monthly

Northwestern Mutual's 2023 Planning & Progress Study finds Americans feel stronger about their friendships, mental health, physical health and job stability than they do about their finances. An arc of financial anxiety emerges – peaking for Millennials and sitting at the lowest levels for Boomers+.

Fannie Mae Reminds Homeowners, Renters, and Mortgage Servicers of Disaster Relief Options for Those Affected by Catastrophic Hawaii Wildfires

"Once feasible, we encourage homeowners facing hardship due to the wildfires to contact their mortgage servicer to discuss forbearance options as soon as possible. Both homeowners and renters can learn more about disaster relief resources, including personalized support, by contacting Fannie Mae's free disaster recovery counseling services," said Cyndi Danko , Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, Single-Family, Fannie Mae.

PayPal Names Alex Chriss as Next President and CEO

The appointment follows a thorough CEO search process, conducted by the Board over the last number of months, with the mandate to appoint a next generation leader with extensive global payments, product, and technology experience, capable of driving growth across the PayPal platform for years to come.

Personalized pet insurance in just a few clicks

More than 40 years after originating pet health insurance in the U.S., Nationwide is introducing its most innovative pet protection offering yet – one that allows pet parents to customize each coverage category to meet the needs of their pet…and their budget.

Vantagepoint A.I. Recognized as The Best Predictive A.I. Software for Traders in the United States

Vantagepoint's dual-patented, predictive, A.I.-driven forecasts and Global Intermarket Analysis allow traders to see predicted market movements 1-3 days in advance. VantagePoint's A.I. forecasts have been third-party verified at up to 87.4% proven accuracy, surpassing the typical 27% associated with market "gurus."

REAL SIMPLE Announces Winners of the 2023 Smart Money Awards

"Every year, the REAL SIMPLE Smart Money Awards celebrates the ingenuity and innovation of new financial products meant to simplify our lives and empower us to make smarter choices with our money. The 2023 winners reflect a diverse range of tools and services that help build a nest egg, buy a home, maximize credit card points, and more," said REAL SIMPLE Editor in Chief Lauren Iannotti .

Quicken adds robust investment tracking features to its personal finance app Simplifi

The new features expand on Simplifi's investments dashboard, allowing users to see their entire investment portfolio in one place and monitor performance over time. In addition to the expanded features, users can track cryptocurrency investments across all brokerage accounts in one place, alongside their stock portfolio, bonds, retirement accounts, and other investments.

Survey: Inflation Affecting 67% of Parents' Ability to Pay for Education, School Supplies, and Extracurricular Activities

As prices for higher level education continue to increase, parents are making financial adjustments to their lives to help their children go to college or trade school. The survey findings indicate that 31% of parents are taking on a second job and 20% are tapping into their retirement savings.

ASU W. P. Carey School of Business and Phoenix Union launch financial literacy partnership

The new partnership between Phoenix Union High School District (PXU) and the W. P. Carey School of Business hopes to boost practical financial knowledge in young people, leading toward better financial outcomes for students and their communities.

Nearly 1 in 5 Americans say, "Cash is king," according to new Empower research

Only a quarter of savers say inflation (26%) influenced their approach to holding their money in a cash account. Additionally, this year's regional bank failures had little impact on cash savings for the vast majority (73%), though 16% say it prompted them to keep more on hand.

Opportunity Zone Housing Markets Rebound in Second Quarter of 2023 Along with Rest of Nation

Median home values increase after period of decline in majority of opportunity zones targeted for economic redevelopment around U.S.

ALTA Foundation Donates Emergency Grant Following Hawaii Fires

The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, the registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, has awarded a $10,000 emergency grant to the Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund.

GOBankingRates Investigates the Impact of Financial Scams on Americans' Wallets with its 'Keep Your Money Safe' Series

GOBankingRates' newest featured series educates readers on the safety measures everyone can take to protect their money.

Living-Wage Job Market Takes a Hit; Hispanic Workers Bear the Brunt

Even though inflation has moderated significantly in recent months, it appears to have been at the expense of low-wage workers, with the "functional unemployment" rate jumping by 1.2 percentage points for July, according to the True Rate of Unemployment (TRU) report by the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity (LISEP).

