This Week in Finance News: 15 Stories You Need to See

Q2 U.S. Hiring Outlook Remains Strong as Talent Shortage Continues

An indicator of economic and labor market trends, the Net Employment Outlook – calculated by subtracting the percentage of employers who anticipate reductions to staffing levels from those who plan to hire – now stands at +30% in the U.S., up 1% from last quarter and down 5% from this time last year.

Envestnet Enhances MoneyGuide Platform to Drive the Future of Digital Financial Planning

To facilitate a more seamless experience for advisors whose practices incorporate financial planning, Envestnet announces the rollout of its latest Envestnet | MoneyGuide generational technology release.

The U.S. has lost 58 'million-dollar' cities since the market's peak in July

"Unfortunately for buyers, mortgage rates have overwhelmed these price cuts. But even though competition is picking up as we enter home shopping season this spring, it's a much friendlier environment to buy a home for those who can make the finances work," said Anushna Prakash, economic data analyst at Zillow.

Nearly 60% of Americans Expect to Save Less Than $5k in 2023 and Need Their Maximum Refund

This new data reflects continued, and in some places growing, financial fear amongst American taxpayers as pandemic-era protections expire and economic outlooks remain worrisome.

T. Rowe Price : Women Significantly Lag Behind Men in Retirement Savings

"The gender income gap is contributing to a domino effect of women's finances; lower earnings can have an effect on their current financial decisions which ultimately impacts their financial future, including retirement savings," said Judith Ward , CFP®, thought leadership director.

OPEC Fund approves over US$300 million in new financing and delivers on its Climate Action Plan

The plan commits the organization to increase the share of its climate financing to 40% of all new financing by 2030 and to mainstream climate action into the project cycle, increasing climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience investments in energy, transport, agriculture, food, water and smart cities.

Indigenous woman-led apprenticeship opens applications for Indigenous women in the United States to enter investment sector

"As someone who does not have a traditional background in finance and yet works in the field of finance, the desire to create REA has been a dream to support more women like me to be in rooms where big decisions on capital are being made. This is how we change the narrative and create opportunities to invest in Indigenous women," said Vanessa Roanhorse , CEO, Roanhorse Consulting and Co-Founder, Native Women Lead.

Strong Credit is Crucial for Small Business Owners Seeking Funding

"A poor credit history can hold you back when pursuing funding for your small business," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston . "SCORE can help entrepreneurs understand what is in a credit report, how to check your score and how to improve it."

Pillars of Finance: New Alternative Investment Event Takes the Stage

"When traditional investments are volatile, alternative investments are talked about," says Carrie Cook , CEO of Preferred Trust Company. "As a self-directed custodian, we see through a microscope the alternative investments that are performing for our clients, and we want to share this with you.

The American Council of the Blind and Supporters Rally to Demand Accessible and Inclusive Currency

As a result of this rally, five members of the American Council of the Blind met with representatives of the U.S. Treasury and Bureau of Engraving and Printing, and for the first time, touched the certified tactile feature that will be included as part of the $10 bill redesign in 2026.

XRPH Joins Elite Cryptocurrencies on BitMart Exchange opening to millions of U.S consumers

XRP Healthcare is the first Pharma and Healthcare platform to be built on the XRP blockchain, its mission is to provide and make available a wide range of health-related products and services that are more accessible and affordable to the masses.

SVB and Signature Bank Fallout

After the rapid collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank last weekend, many companies took time this week to share updates for their customers and shareholders. Here are a few of those announcements:

Catch up on more SVB/Signature Bank-related stories here.

