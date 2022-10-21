This Week in Finance News: 7 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire

IBM Study: Consumers are Ready to Celebrate and Spend for the Holidays but Uncertainty Looms

While 59% of consumers surveyed say they will be less concerned about COVID-19, two in three say they will be more concerned about the economy. 59% of respondents report worrying more about supply chain disruptions that could make holiday shopping harder or more expensive.

New PayPal Rewards Program Helps Consumers Save Money in Time For the Holiday Season

PayPal consumers in the US can now earn points towards cash back through merchant offers, deals, and other discounts with the ability to redeem when checking out with PayPal.

Fox Corporation Forms Special Committee to Begin Exploring a Potential Combination with News Corporation

The Special Committee has not made any determination at this time, and there can be no certainty that the Company will engage in such a transaction.

Three in Four Generation X Adult Children Want Their Parents to Retire in the Comfort of Their Own Home

AAG's Adult Children Survey shows Generation X adult children are not emotionally or financially prepared to care for their parents in later years.

RE/MAX National Housing Report for September 2022

Typical for this time of year, September home sales declined 9.7% from August across the report's 53 metro areas. That led to inventory climbing to two months' supply for the first time in nearly two years – an encouraging sign of a more balanced market to come.

Seasoned Insurance and Cannabis Industry Veterans Form Frontier Risk Group to Develop First Tech-Enabled Insurance Solution for the Cannabis Sector

"While the Biden Administration hints at further regulatory progress, the reality is the cannabis industry is stuck in the past on several fronts, perhaps most of all in insurance when it comes to commercial issues," said Frontier Risk Founder and Chief Executive Officer James Whitcomb .

Forrester: Money -- Not Ethics -- Will Fuel Green Market Opportunity

Forrester estimates that the U.S. and the EU alone are currently spending $1.4 trillion toward environmental sustainability and climate adaptation; there is $17.5 billion in VC funding for green tech; and the market for green financial instruments globally is $658 billion .

