21.10.2022 12:22:00
This Week in Finance News: 7 Stories You Need to See
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the finance industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
While 59% of consumers surveyed say they will be less concerned about COVID-19, two in three say they will be more concerned about the economy. 59% of respondents report worrying more about supply chain disruptions that could make holiday shopping harder or more expensive.
PayPal consumers in the US can now earn points towards cash back through merchant offers, deals, and other discounts with the ability to redeem when checking out with PayPal.
The Special Committee has not made any determination at this time, and there can be no certainty that the Company will engage in such a transaction.
AAG's Adult Children Survey shows Generation X adult children are not emotionally or financially prepared to care for their parents in later years.
Typical for this time of year, September home sales declined 9.7% from August across the report's 53 metro areas. That led to inventory climbing to two months' supply for the first time in nearly two years – an encouraging sign of a more balanced market to come.
"While the Biden Administration hints at further regulatory progress, the reality is the cannabis industry is stuck in the past on several fronts, perhaps most of all in insurance when it comes to commercial issues," said Frontier Risk Founder and Chief Executive Officer James Whitcomb.
Forrester estimates that the U.S. and the EU alone are currently spending $1.4 trillion toward environmental sustainability and climate adaptation; there is $17.5 billion in VC funding for green tech; and the market for green financial instruments globally is $658 billion.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-finance-news-7-stories-you-need-to-see-301655744.html
SOURCE PR Newswire
