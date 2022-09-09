This Week in Finance News: 8 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire

USAA Survey Data Shows Inflation Affecting Discretionary Spending; Retirement Preparations Largely Untouched

Inflation is top-of-mind for most Americans, as a majority say that they have reduced household spending in many areas except when it comes to retirement savings and life insurance.

Truist Insurance Holdings further enhances premium finance business with acquisition of BankDirect Capital Finance

The transaction will add over $3 billion in loans to Truist Insurance Holdings' premium finance business—which also includes CAFO Inc., its Canadian operation—while broadening its business into the life insurance arena.

Meet the 50 Leaders of Change taking us into a new economy

50 Leaders of Change, a campaign by acclaimed production company TBD Media Group, is bringing the stories of the world's most innovative businesses from across sectors to showcase their vision of the future.

Salary Increase Budgets Reach 20-Year High

Sue Holloway , Director, WorldatWork, says, "The rapid rise in salary increase budgets over the past couple years, combined with today's volatile economic environment, challenge HR pros to leverage data and think strategically as they formulate 2023 compensation budget recommendations and negotiate with CFOs."

Home Showing Activity Slows as Buyer Demand Continues Rebalancing from Historic Highs

July's foot traffic is down year-over-year across the U.S., according to data from ShowingTime, reflective of last summer's incredible surge in buyer demand.

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 132,000 Jobs in August; Annual Pay was Up 7.6%

"Our data suggests a shift toward a more conservative pace of hiring, possibly as companies try to decipher the economy's conflicting signals," said Nela Richardson , chief economist, ADP. "We could be at an inflection point, from super-charged job gains to something more normal."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Invests in REC, a Resource Hub for Creators

Founded by Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients, Will Toms & Dave Silver , REC is an ecosystem designed and dedicated to providing creative people with the resources, communities and opportunities to pursue their passions and entrepreneurial goals.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. Announces Merger with Hispanic-Led and founded Cloud Services Company Digerati Technologies

The all-stock transaction forms a company with an initial equity value of approximately $228 million translating into an enterprise value of approximately $145 million , assuming no redemptions from MEOA's shareholders.

