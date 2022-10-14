This Week in Finance News: 8 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire

Investor and Advisor Recession Concerns Mirror Levels Seen at Height of Pandemic

The current macroeconomic environment has created a stressful situation for investors and advisors, leading to a sharp decrease in their optimism. Just 39% of investors are optimistic about their 12-month financial outlook, a 10-percentage point decrease from last year (49%).

Consumer Payments Continued to Increase in September, finds Bank of America Data, Yet Evidence of a Housing Market Slowdown Emerges

Driving the housing slowdown are high valuations and rising mortgage rates, which are weighing on affordability, particularly for new buyers.

Announcing the 2022 Fortune Change the World List

Companies are recognized for innovative business strategies that positively impact the world. This year's list includes 54 companies: 31 from North America ; 12 from Europe ; eight from Asia ; two from Africa ; and one from South America .

Amazon Partners with the Association for Financial Professionals on DEI Awareness Initiative

Amazon joins AFP in inspiring individuals from underrepresented backgrounds to pursue treasury and finance careers and empowering them to succeed through professional development, skills building, ongoing training and continuous learning.

FTX and Visa Expand Global Partnership

Cuy Sheffield , Head of Crypto at Visa, says, "We're excited to partner with leading crypto exchanges like FTX to bring more flexibility and ease-of-use to the way people use their crypto —unlocking the ability to use a crypto balance to fund purchases anywhere Visa is accepted."

Financial Titans Invest $43 Million in CrowdStreet to Fund Growth and Accelerate Demand for Online Real Estate Investing

CrowdStreet will use the influx of new capital to improve the technology that powers its platform, and evolve the investing experience and investment management tools used by investors every day.

GloriFi™ Exceeds Market Expectations Within Four Days of Candace Owens' Launch of the Financial Disrupter

The financial industry disrupter GloriFi's financial lifestyle app was the eleventh most popular finance application in the Apple App Store within 24 hours.

Puttshack Raises $150 Million in Growth Capital

Proven in attracting the young adult target demographic, Puttshack combines its patented ground-breaking technology with a first-class, immersive social environment to elevate the game of mini golf into an experience that is unlike anything currently on the market.

