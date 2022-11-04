This Week in Finance News: 8 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire

MoneyGram Introduces New Crypto Service Enabling Customers to Buy, Sell and Hold Cryptocurrency via the MoneyGram App

Consumers in the U.S. can now trade and store Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ( ETH ) and Litecoin (LTC) by using the company's leading mobile app.

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 239,000 Jobs in October; Annual Pay was Up 7.7%

"This is a really strong number given the maturity of the economic recovery but the hiring was not broad-based," said Nela Richardson , chief economist, ADP.

Rocket Companies Introduces Rocket Rewards: New Engagement Program Helps Consumers Save Toward Their Financial Future

With the launch of the first phase of the program, homebuyers can use reward points to save money on their closing costs when financing their home purchase through Rocket Mortgage.

Cognizant to Expand Workday Expertise and Services with Acquisition from OneSource Virtual

Acquiring these practices will complement Cognizant's existing finance and HR advisory implementation services with Workday, expanding capabilities in consulting, deployment, and post-deployment support across North America and the United Kingdom .

TriNet and The Harris Poll Reveal Survey Results Highlighting Perception on State of Economy from Small and Medium-Size Business Leaders

"Based on the findings of this extensive survey, the state of the economy is clearly top of mind for SMB leaders everywhere. As the evidence suggests, most agree that we are either in the middle of a recession or heading there soon," said Michael Mendenhall , SVP, CMO, and CCO at TriNet.

Cinven to acquire TaxAct

Cinven will bring TaxAct and Drake Software, a Cinven portfolio company, together over time under a new holding company, creating a leading, full-service tax solutions provider for professionals and consumers.

Student Scholarship Survey Highlights College Affordability Crisis

A national survey of more than 500 student scholarship recipients found that financial aid was essential to paying for college for most of those students.

U.S. News & World Report Unveils the 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire Rankings

This year's list evaluated the country's 150 most populous metropolitan areas based on how well they meet Americans' expectations for retirement, with measures including housing affordability, health care, desirability, and overall happiness – resulting in four new areas in the top five.

