This Week in Finance News: 8 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the finance industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

US Consumer Confidence Declined Again in November

"Inflation expectations increased to their highest level since July, with both gas and food prices as the main culprits. Intentions to purchase homes, automobiles, and big-ticket appliances all cooled," said Lynn Franco , Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board.

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 127,000 Jobs in November; Annual Pay was Up 7.6%

"Turning points can be hard to capture in the labor market, but our data suggest that Federal Reserve tightening is having an impact on job creation and pay gains," said Nela Richardson , chief economist, ADP.

StartupOS Launches Platform for Early-Stage Startups

The platform, which empowers founders through a series of learn-by-doing exercises that allow for assessment and benchmarking at any stage or need in a startup's journey, is perfect for validating ideas, building an MVP (minimally viable product), or achieving product market fit.

CrossTower to Acquire BEQUANT and Launches the Industry First ESG Crypto Fund

Kapil Rathi , CEO of CrossTower, said, "We are stabilizing an industry with incredible promise; regaining trust; and rebuilding the future of finance."

FTX Resumes Ordinary Course Payments of Employees and Certain Foreign Contractors

FTX Trading Ltd. (d.b.a. FTX.com), and approximately 101 additional affiliated companies, announced that most FTX subsidiaries around the world are resuming ordinary course payment of salary and benefits to employees worldwide and ordinary course payments to certain non-U.S. contractors and service providers.

Sabre, Conferma Pay and Mastercard Join Forces to Power the Travel Economy with Virtual Cards

Digitization of travel payments with virtual cards helps address the historic challenges associated with B2B leisure and corporate travel payments. The securely generated, single use card numbers provide a link between booking and associated payments to third party suppliers.

Locus Robotics Announces $117 Million in Series F Funding, Bringing its Valuation Close to $2 Billion

The Locus warehouse execution platform disrupts large-scale warehouse fulfillment and distribution with an industry-leading, intelligent, and dynamically scalable robotics-driven solution.

Cloverly to work with Visa to implement scalable climate action technology for financial institutions

Through this program, Cloverly will engage with banks, financial services, and fintech companies that want to help their customers drive climate action through contributions to high-quality carbon credits.

