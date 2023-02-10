This Week in Finance News: 8 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire, including concerns about the housing market and tools for those wishing to buy a home.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the finance industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

The Conference Board Employment Trends Index™ (ETI) Increased in January

"Despite rapid interest rate hikes—which were expected to reduce labor demand—we haven't seen widespread layoffs. Indeed, hiring was outsized and broadly based in the January employment report. Robust hiring continues to keep the ETI at a very high level and the economy is still experiencing significant job gains in industries where labor shortages have been most acute."

CEO Confidence Picked Up in Q1, but CEOs Remain Pessimistic Entering 2023

"93 percent of CEOs still report they are preparing for a US recession over the next 12-18 months (compared to 98 percent in the Q4 2022 survey). They also still expect that the recession will be brief and shallow with limited global spillover."

New American Funding Believes in the Future, Will Provide Thousands to Help People Buy Their First Home

"…the company is doubling down on its mission by launching a unique new program that will help more people across the nation become first-time homebuyers."

BofA to Offer Financing for Residential Electric Vehicle Chargers

"Bank of America now offers dealers and manufacturers the option of letting consumers finance these chargers."

Unaffordability Continues to Weigh Heavily on Consumer Perceptions of Housing Market

"For consumers, the same affordability issues are persisting, as they continue to indicate that high home prices and high mortgage rates make it a 'bad time to buy' a home."

Uplift Partners with Margaritaville at Sea to Offer Buy Now, Pay Later Payment Options on Cruises

Uplift, the leading Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution for the world's top travel and retail brands, has partnered with Margaritaville at Sea to offer customers installment payments on all bookings.

Fintech Platform Stackwell Redefines the Meaning of Black Wealth

"Starting with Black History Month 2023, Stackwell is going to redefine the meaning of Black wealth. We are going to showcase our wealth through the spirit of who we are, our community, culture, art and our dreams."

CrossCountry Mortgage Offers Financing Solutions to Help First-Time Homebuyers Achieve Homeownership Dreams

"In today's market, first-time homebuyers may feel like it's an unattainable dream, but help is available."

Read more of the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNfinance on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for S&P Global, AllianceBernstein, and SS&C.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-finance-news-8-stories-you-need-to-see-301744008.html

SOURCE PR Newswire