This Week in Finance News: 8 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new 401k company and the financial struggles veterans are facing.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the finance industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

EY Entrepreneurs Access Network Welcomes 2023 Cohort of Black and Hispanic/Latino Entrepreneurs

This year's cohort includes 70 individuals who run companies from more than ten industries. Many of these trailblazing founders focus on solving some of the most pressing issues facing society and consumers today.

Wounded Warrior Project Survey Shows 6 in 10 Wounded Veterans Are Struggling to Make Ends Meet

"The findings of the Annual Warrior Survey remind us that wounded, ill, and injured warriors often have unique needs after military service – and the challenging economy can intensify those needs," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington .

69% of consumers hold back on non-essential spend as cost of living rises; 90% adopt cost-saving behaviours: PwC Consumer Insights Survey

Industries including luxury and premium products, travel, and fashion expect to see the greatest portion of consumer spend reductions over the next six months, whereas groceries is expected to decline the least.

O'Shaughnessy Ventures Awards Its First Two $100,000 Equity-Free Fellowships

Dr. William Zeng will use the grant to pursue open-source quantum computing. Nat and Martha Sharpe will use the grant to study and make documentary films of alternative childhood education schools.

UK's LandTech expands to the USA - to help alleviate housing shortage

Jonny Britton , LandTech's co-founder, commented: "Our arrival in the U.S. is no coincidence, especially with the supply of new homes shrinking 30% in 2020 alone, and the countrywide housing shortage of four million new homes needed for the next five years."

The PepsiCo Foundation and Doritos® SOLID BLACK® Invest in 16 Nonprofit Leaders for Black Changemakers Program

The nonprofit leaders selected for this year's program represent organizations focused on education, youth development & mentorship, food insecurity, job training, financial literacy, and more.

A New Way to 401k : Fintech Company Arnie Launches to Disrupt Retirement Savings

Arnie's modern 401ks are rebuilt from the ground up, no longer bucketing employees into generalized funds that are impersonal and uncustomizable, instead creating individualized portfolios for every employee.

Bain & Company announces services alliance with OpenAI to help enterprise clients identify and realize the full potential and maximum value of AI

Zack Kass , Head of Go-To-Market at OpenAI, said, "OpenAI's technology combined with Bain's expertise will enable massive business transformation within the Fortune 5,000. Bain's internal adoption of this technology is also setting a standard for their clients to follow."

Read more of the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNfinance on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Realty Income and Liberty Mutual.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-finance-news-8-stories-you-need-to-see-301754894.html

SOURCE PR Newswire