This Week in Finance News: 9 Stories You Need to See

73% of Gen Z Say Economic Environment Has Made it More Challenging to Save; 75% Seeking Ways to Earn Additional Income

With Gen Z being far more diverse than previous generations, the new research from Bank of America's Better Money Habits also examines ways in which race, ethnicity, and gender may influence their financial priorities and challenges.

High Inflation Spurs Most Significant Tax Code Increases in Nearly 40 Years

Bloomberg Tax's Projected U.S. Tax Rates Report provides early, accurate notice of the potential tax savings that could be realized due to increases in deduction limitations, upward adjustments to tax brackets, and increases to numerous other key thresholds.

The Republic of El Salvador Announces an Invitation for Offers to Tender for Cash its 2023 Notes and 2025 Notes

Unless extended or earlier terminated, the Invitation and withdrawal rights will expire at 12:00 p.m. , New York time on September 20, 2022 .

Josh Harris Announces the Launch of 26North, a Next-Generation Alternative Asset Manager with More Than $5 Billion in Assets

26North will initially focus on private equity, credit and insurance solutions.

CME Group Announces Launch of Ether Options

"The launch of our new Ether options contracts is particularly well-timed to provide the crypto community with another important tool to gain access to and manage exposure to ether," says Tim McCourt , Global Head of Equity and FX Products, CME Group.

The Wealthiest Cities in the World in 2022

The USA dominates the world's Top 20 Cities with the Most Millionaires in 2022, with New York taking the crown with 345,600 millionaires, and five other American cities securing places on the world's wealthiest cities ranking.

Tract Raises $7M to help Teachers Empower Kids to Develop 21st Century Skills through Content Creation

"Teachers are overworked and understaffed. Parents are busy. Kids are not getting prepared for future jobs. My goal with Tract is to help make it easy for anyone, anywhere to prepare their kids for success," said Esther Wojcicki , Cofounder.

Equifax Launches New Reemployment Services

Scott Maxfield , Vice President and General Manager for Offboarding Solutions at Equifax Workforce Solutions, says, "Our new Reemployment Services take our current post-employment offerings a step further, going beyond the traditional offboarding process to help set transitioning employees up for future success. Employers can not only use it to help manage unemployment costs, but also to help protect brand and market reputation."

GOBankingRates Puts Retirement Planning at the Forefront With Its Guide for All Ages

Whether you're 20 and planning to retire at 50, you're 40 and retiring at 70, or you're already in your retirement years, GOBankingRates' 'Retirement at Any Age' featured series will give you the tips and tricks you need to enjoy your retirement without financial worries.

