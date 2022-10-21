This Week in Health News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire

U.S. News Reveals the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage

The 2023 ratings highlight insurance companies that are among the best in overall coverage, low premium plans, member experience and prescription coverage.

Lilly to Acquire Akouos to Discover and Develop Treatments for Hearing Loss

Akouos has integrated expertise across otology, inner ear drug delivery, and gene therapy with the goal of addressing the needs of people living with disabling hearing loss worldwide.

Survey: Half of Americans Afraid to Ask Their Healthcare Provider About Conditions, Symptoms

The PatientPoint-commissioned survey conducted by OnePoll also uncovered that seven in 10 (69%) Americans are concerned they won't be able to understand the terminology their healthcare provider uses in response to their questions.

Medtronic first to receive FDA approval for pacing the heart's natural conduction system Pugazhendhi Vijayaraman, M.D., F.H.R.S., director of electrophysiology at Geisinger Heart Institute in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. , said, "This approval signals to physicians that the Model 3830 lead is safe and effective for patients for conduction system pacing, and it may encourage more physicians to learn the procedure."

EngagedMD Raises $11MM in Funding Round Led by MonCap for Growth in the Fertility Space and Beyond

EngagedMD's software integrates premium patient education and engagement into existing clinical workflows, which reduces clinical burden while improving patient experiences and outcomes.

Airheads Helps Dentists Not Be The Worst House On The Block This Halloween With Candy Flavored Dental Floss

"This year dentists' houses will be buzzing with trick-or-treaters wanting to get their limited-edition Airheads Candy Flavored Dental Floss before they run out," Craig Cuchra , VP of Marketing at Perfetti Van Melle, maker of Airheads candy. "Everyone deserves to be happy on Halloween, even dentists. This floss isn't a trick, it's a treat that everyone can get behind."

U.S. FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted as a Booster for Adults

Stanley C. Erck , President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax, says, "According to CDC data, almost 50 percent of adults who received their primary series have yet to receive their first booster dose. Offering another vaccine choice may help increase COVID-19 booster vaccination rates for these adults."

With New Commitment, Gates Foundation Joins Call to Help End Polio

The new financial commitment will support implementation of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative's Polio Eradication Strategy 2022-2026, which aims to end wild poliovirus in the last two endemic countries—Pakistan and Afghanistan—and stop outbreaks of new variants of the virus.

Jabra Hearing Enhancement Earbuds Now Available Over the Counter

There are still 50 million more who find themselves noticing some degree of hearing loss, perhaps occasionally and typically in noisy situations, who have not yet sought or found a solution that helps them with their hearing challenges. Jabra Enhance Plus is engineered specifically for this audience.

Bento Biology & Play2Learn Partner To Gamify Health Education For Children & Families In A Fun New Way In The MetaHug Roblox World

Role-playing and survival games on Roblox will help kids believe certain life-altering results are possible and help people understand their genome, microbiome, and phenome as a new asset class.

