|
21.10.2022 12:52:00
This Week in Health News: 10 Stories You Need to See
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the healthcare industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
The 2023 ratings highlight insurance companies that are among the best in overall coverage, low premium plans, member experience and prescription coverage.
Akouos has integrated expertise across otology, inner ear drug delivery, and gene therapy with the goal of addressing the needs of people living with disabling hearing loss worldwide.
The PatientPoint-commissioned survey conducted by OnePoll also uncovered that seven in 10 (69%) Americans are concerned they won't be able to understand the terminology their healthcare provider uses in response to their questions.
EngagedMD's software integrates premium patient education and engagement into existing clinical workflows, which reduces clinical burden while improving patient experiences and outcomes.
"This year dentists' houses will be buzzing with trick-or-treaters wanting to get their limited-edition Airheads Candy Flavored Dental Floss before they run out," Craig Cuchra, VP of Marketing at Perfetti Van Melle, maker of Airheads candy. "Everyone deserves to be happy on Halloween, even dentists. This floss isn't a trick, it's a treat that everyone can get behind."
Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax, says, "According to CDC data, almost 50 percent of adults who received their primary series have yet to receive their first booster dose. Offering another vaccine choice may help increase COVID-19 booster vaccination rates for these adults."
The new financial commitment will support implementation of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative's Polio Eradication Strategy 2022-2026, which aims to end wild poliovirus in the last two endemic countries—Pakistan and Afghanistan—and stop outbreaks of new variants of the virus.
There are still 50 million more who find themselves noticing some degree of hearing loss, perhaps occasionally and typically in noisy situations, who have not yet sought or found a solution that helps them with their hearing challenges. Jabra Enhance Plus is engineered specifically for this audience.
Role-playing and survival games on Roblox will help kids believe certain life-altering results are possible and help people understand their genome, microbiome, and phenome as a new asset class.
