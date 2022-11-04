This Week in Health News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire

CVS Health reaches agreement in principle for global opioid settlement

CVS Health has agreed it will pay approximately $5 billion ( $4.9 billion to states and political subdivisions and approximately $130 million to tribes) over the next ten years beginning in 2023, depending on the number of governmental entities that agree to join the settlement.

Fall Malaise Sets in; Americans' Risk of Depression Up 106% With Summer's End

Further, data shows that a rise in depression coupled with a 40% increase in anxiety and 16% increase in stress since August is impacting U.S. workers' ability to be decisive and meet complex business goals.

J.P. Morgan Launches New Life Sciences Private Capital Team Targeting Investments in Innovative Healthcare Companies

The new team will invest in both early and growth stage healthcare companies across multiple strategies aligned to specific market opportunities, with a focus on novel therapeutics and technologies in several target areas including Genetic Medicine, Oncology, Neurodegenerative Disease, Rare Diseases, Autoimmunity, AI/ML platforms, Metabolic Diseases and Neuropsychology.

Perrigo Announces Strategic Investment to Expand and Strengthen U.S. Manufacturing of Infant Formula

Perrigo will immediately invest $60 million to expand Gateway's 29 million pound per year production capacity by 7 million pounds, or more than 100 million more 8-ounce bottle equivalents per year, within 18 months, adding a total of 36 million pounds of capacity to Perrigo.

Ready, Set, Mo! Movember 2022 is Here.

You've seen them all over the big screen this year and now is the time to grow a Mo to support Movember, the leading global men's health charity, as they kick off their annual campaign to raise awareness for men's mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® is Named Best Medical Technology in Last 50 Years by the Galien Foundation

"Abbott's FreeStyle Libre portfolio has revolutionized how people live with diabetes, eliminating the need for traditional fingersticks," said Jared Watkin , senior vice president of Abbott's diabetes care business.

World Stroke Organization Tackle Gaps in Access to Quality Stroke Care

The WSO Stroke Certification initiative is a strategic response to the results of a WHO-WSO survey which found that less than half (49%) of countries could provide comprehensive evidence-based acute stroke care.

FDA approves Cochlear's Nucleus 8 Sound Processor, smaller, smarter, better connected cochlear implant technology

The Nucleus 8 Sound Processor is the world's first cochlear implant sound processor ready for Bluetooth LE Audio technology.

Miku Care Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Pediatric Wellness Dashboard

Care+ from Miku helps parents easily view trends and stay updated on unexpected changes in their child's sleep and breathing patterns.

Neurotech Startup Roga Launches Novel Wellness Solution to Combat Stress and Burnout

The unique mental health product is proven to reduce stress, combines electrical brain stimulating wearable with customized meditation and a journaling app.

