This Week in Health News: 10 Stories You Need to See

Pocket-Sized Breath Analyzer Detects COVID-19, RSV, Influenza In Under 60 Seconds

The device, which is multiple-use and rechargeable, has been submitted to the FDA for review as a new easy-to-use and convenient way to self-test for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

Boston Scientific Announces Agreement to Acquire Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

The Apollo Endosurgery product portfolio includes devices used during endoluminal surgery (ELS) procedures to close gastrointestinal defects, manage gastrointestinal complications and aid in weight loss for patients suffering from obesity.

World Health Organization Updates Emergency Use Listing for Novavax Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine as a Primary Series in Adolescents and as a Booster in Adults

"Today's updated Emergency Use Listing from the WHO allows us to offer our protein-based vaccine as a primary series to adolescents and as a booster for adults around the world," said Stanley C. Erck , President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax.

UroMems Initiates First-in-Human Study of Its Smart Implant to Treat Stress Urinary Incontinence

"This is a historic milestone for UroMems, patients, physicians and the industry as this is a first-of-its-kind fully automated AUS implant designed to treat SUI in both men and women," said Hamid Lamraoui , UroMems chief executive officer and co-founder.

Physician's Weekly Partners with The National Alliance for Hispanic Health to Strengthen its Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion in Healthcare

"We are committed to supporting the many health care professionals and individuals who everyday work to provide quality care regardless of a person's race, ethnicity, or gender. Working with Physician's Weekly is a meaningful way to provide cutting edge information when and where healthcare decisions are made," said Dr. Jane Delgado , President, and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health.

CHUV, CERN and THERYQ join forces for a world first in cancer radiotherapy

By reducing irradiation to a few milliseconds, FLASH radiotherapy considerably reduces side effects while increasing the effectiveness on tumors.

(RED) Lights Up Giving Tuesday & World AIDS Day with Gifts That Hit Different!

Spanning tech, health, wellness, beauty, and more, there is the perfect gift for everyone this holiday. Doubling the impact, every dollar raised for the Global Fund will be matched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Steroid Injections Worsen Knee Arthritis

Statistical analysis showed that corticosteroid knee injections were significantly associated with the overall progression of osteoarthritis in the knee, specifically in the lateral meniscus, lateral cartilage and medial cartilage.

This Giving Tuesday Black Women's Health Imperative Announces Bold Goal of Eliminating All Barriers to the Health and Wellness of Black Women

"A donation to BWHI is an investment in the future of Black women and girls and a commitment to the fight for health equity," said Linda Goler Blount , MPH, president and CEO of BWHI.

Summer Health Adds Messaging-Based Pediatric Care Initiative to Combat the RSV, Flu, and COVID "Tripledemic"

The company is on a mission to offer parents relief and insight as pediatric offices are fully booked and emergency rooms are experiencing six-eight hour wait times.

