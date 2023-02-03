This Week in Health News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a survey of Americans' top health concerns.

Heart Disease Leads List of Health Concerns in National Survey from MedStar Health

Survey respondents (22%) said heart disease is their number one health concern, topping mental health, cancer, COVID-19, and a list of other diseases and conditions. Despite this, more than one-third said they do not discuss heart health with their provider during annual physicals.

Black Health Launches "Get Me Vaxxed" Campaign for Black History Month

The campaign is part of a broader endeavor to boost black health at a time when health outcomes for black communities generally continue to be concerning and lag behind those of other groups. The campaign aims to raise COVID-19 vaccinations amongst black children aged 6-months to 5-years old.

FDA Approves First Oral Treatment for Anemia Caused by Chronic Kidney Disease for Adults on Dialysis

"With an oral drug option in addition to the FDA-approved injection options, adults with chronic kidney disease on dialysis now have multiple ways to treat their anemia," said Ann Farrell , M.D., director of the Division of Non-Malignant Hematology in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Country's Leading Obesity Care Organizations Develop Consensus Statement on Obesity

"Similar to treating cancer, we need to approach the disease using multi-modal therapy to achieve the best long-term treatment of obesity. This includes medication, surgery, endoscopy, lifestyle changes and behavioral health interventions," said ASMBS President Teresa LaMasters , MD, FACS, FASMBS, DABOM.

Make-A-Wish delivers the ultimate Super Bowl LVII experience for 17 families "The Super Bowl is one of our biggest annual wish granting events, and it feels even bigger this year knowing that we get to host 17 wish families in our very own backyard where we've been headquartered since the very first wish," said Leslie Motter , president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America.

Bayer Partners with Huma on Bayer® Aspirin Heart Risk Assessment Online Educational Tool

The tool quickly assesses an individual's risk factors for developing cardiovascular disease (CVD) over the next 10 years, which can be shared with a healthcare professional as part of ongoing health management.

Respiray Announces Launch of Wear A+, an Innovative Solution for the 50+ Million Allergy Sufferers in the US

This easy-to-use device brings relief to allergy sufferers. The working principle is simple – the device filters out airborne allergen particles and blows allergen-free air to the user's face.

Smith+Nephew receives Innovative Technology designation from Vizient for LEAF™ Patient Monitoring System

The LEAF Patient Monitoring System is the first wearable, wireless solution which meets the recommendations in the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) guidelines.

New Ipsos Survey Reveals Nearly Half of American Women Forgo Preventive Care Services "The survey results emphasize the need to raise awareness about the importance of preventive care and advocate for policies that address the barriers and burdens women too often face," said Millicent Gorham , Chair of the Board of Directors of AWHP.

Ada Health and Pfizer collaborate to launch a nationwide online COVID-19 Care Journey, operated by Ada, to help connect patients with timely treatment

Daniel Nathrath, CEO and co-founder of Ada, said, "The Ada COVID-19 Care Journey aims to significantly reduce the time from testing to treatment for users, and we firmly believe that it has the potential to improve health outcomes for millions."

SOURCE PR Newswire