This Week in Health News: 10 Stories You Need to See

Survey Finds Americans Rely on Handwashing for Health and Wellbeing

According to the Healthy Handwashing Survey™ from Bradley Corporation, 93% of adults believe handwashing is essential to maintaining their overall health – a sentiment that's nearly universal across gender, geography and age.

Abbott to Acquire Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Under terms of the agreement, CSI stockholders will receive $20 per common share at a total expected equity value of approximately $890 million .

Pushing boundaries in health tech: 3M launches new medical adhesive offering premium wear time, up to 28 days

3M unveils its new medical adhesive that can stick to the skin for up to 28 days and is intended for use with a wide array of health monitors, sensors, and long-term medical wearables.

AIRBORNE® JOINS FORCES WITH KELLY ROWLAND AND PARTNERS WITH BOX TOPS FOR EDUCATION™ TO GIVE MOMS AND SCHOOLS "A LITTLE HELP"

Airborne® has joined forces with mom and five-time Grammy winner, actress and New York Times Best Selling children's book author, Kelly Rowland , to support moms' self-care practices so they can be unstoppable for their families and communities.

National Spine Health Foundation Launches 'Look Up' Campaign Raising Awareness for Tech Neck

From posture adjustment to investing in proper spine support, these tips can help individuals prevent tech neck.

Verywell Mind Releases Relationships & Therapy Survey, Finds 99% of Couples Currently in Therapy Say it Had a Positive Impact on Their Relationship

The Relationships & Therapy survey found that 37% of those living with their partners have been in couples therapy at some point, and a staggering 99% currently in couples therapy say it had a positive impact on their relationship.

Novarad partners with Ikonopedia to provide radiologists the next-generation in breast imaging solutions

Novarad Corporation announces a partnership with Ikonopedia to enhance clinical excellence with a complete breast care platform, NovaMG Pro. The solution utilizes both an efficient and easy-to-use viewer and next-generation software tracking and reporting.

Chrissy Teigen Partners with Cord Blood Registry®

This new, multichannel direct-to-consumer campaign, featuring Ms. Teigen will include content across digital and social media as well as national and regional earned media. The campaign will also highlight the real-life impact banked newborn stem cells from cord blood and cord tissue has had on patient lives and physician practices.

CVS Health to Acquire Oak Street Health

Acquisition further advances CVS Health's care delivery strategy for consumers

BD Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19, Influenza A/B, RSV Combination Test

The test, for use on the BD MAX™ Molecular Diagnostic System, uses a single nasal swab or a single nasopharyngeal swab sample to identify and distinguish if a patient has COVID-19, the flu, RSV or some combination of the three, with results available in as little as two hours.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Centene Corporation, AbbVie, and CVS Health Corporation.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

