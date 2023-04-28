This Week in Health News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including parents' dissatisfaction with pediatric mental health benefits.

Survey Reveals 44% of Parents Have Missed Work in the Past Year to Address Their Child's Mental Health Needs

To combat these growing concerns, Mightier has launched "Mightier for Business" that provides employers, health plans (both commercial and Medicaid) and digital health partners a solution to immediate access to pediatric mental health services.

Susan G. Komen® Continues its Partnership with Mielle Organics to Fight Breast Cancer Disparities in Black and Brown Communities

"Mielle Organics is a leader in the natural hair and personal care industry, and we are thrilled to partner with them this year," said Sarah Rosales , Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Susan G. Komen. "Komen is committed to closing the health equity gap, and partnerships like these help us reach and inform historically marginalized communities about the disease."

New American Academy of Dermatology Survey Shows Most Americans are Not Concerned About Skin Cancer, Even if They are at Risk

In recognition of Skin Cancer Awareness Month in May and Melanoma Monday® on May 1 , the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) is encouraging the public to #PracticeSafeSun to reduce their risk of skin cancer.

FDA Approves Medtronic MiniMed™ 780G System - World's First Insulin Pump with Meal Detection Technology* Featuring 5-Minute Auto Corrections

Que Dallara, EVP and President of Medtronic Diabetes, said, "A lot can happen to blood sugars in the span of an hour or even just a few minutes, so we've designed our system for real life – the algorithm adapts to the user and helps compensate for everyday challenges that are quite common around mealtimes."

Pink Fund unveils revealing campaign highlighting unseen hardships of breast cancer

"When people think of breast cancer they think of the toxic physical side effects of treatment, but there is another side effect that is just as challenging, known as financial toxicity," says Pink Fund founder Molly MacDonald . "When lost income collides with high deductibles and copays, patients are forced to make impossible choices."

Hill's Pet Nutrition, Greater Good Charities and Football Player and Animal Advocate Chris Godwin Team Up for "Shelter Draft 2023" to Help Shelter Pets Get Adopted

According to Shelter Animal Count, more than 90,000 dogs and cats entered shelters than left last year and the number of animals entering shelters has continued to increase since 2020, with large breed dogs representing the majority of intakes.

Natural Flavors Are Made In Lab...But 70% Of Americans Believe They Come From Nature

Despite its prominence across the food industry as the fourth most common food ingredient listed on food labels, natural flavors remain clouded with mystery to the majority of Americans. The Food and Drug Administration defines natural flavors as a "substance extracted, distilled, or similarly derived from plant or animal matter."

Functional Eating: An Online Nutrition Coaching Business Announces New Influencer Owner

Jacob Heppner , a well-established personality in the CrossFit community and online influencer, is bringing his nine years of experience in the fitness industry to this online nutrition coaching business. As an experienced entrepreneur with a strong background in the health and wellness industry, Heppner will use his talents to help individuals seeking personalized nutritional guidance and support.

RethinkCare and Progressive Benefits Solutions Partnership Provides Employees With Behavioral Health and Personal Wellbeing Support

"RethinkCare is designed to give any parent the hands-on skills they need to perform their best at work and home, including resources to help families and caregivers support their neurodiverse children," said Harry Cain , VP of strategic partnerships at RethinkCare.

New study indicates food quality may impact the epigenetic inheritance of autism and ADHD

Over the last ten years, numerous clinical trial data indicate dietary heavy metal exposures and poor nutrition are the primary epigenetic factors impacting gene behavior and the inheritance of autism and/or ADHD in children. Prenatal consumption of ultra-processed foods results in poor nutrition and exposures to heavy metals which adversely impact infant gene behavior before and after birth.

