This Week in Health News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

NYU Langone to Study Ability of Overdose Prevention Centers to Counter Unprecedented Overdose Crisis

Overdose prevention centers are community-based spaces where people who use drugs can more safely test and self-administer, under supervision by staff. These facilities also connect people who use drugs with health and social services, including drug treatment, harm reduction, medical care, mental health treatment, and social support.

MyFitnessPal and Google Health Connect Launch Integration for Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

Individuals diagnosed with Type 1 and 2 diabetes who use select continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) tools integrated with Google's Health Connect can now see their glucose data directly within the MyFitnessPal app.

New Survey Shows that 95% of Patients are Concerned that a New Medicare Billing Article Limits Coverage of Non-Invasive Post-Transplant Tests

The Medicare billing article restricts coverage of non-invasive post-transplant diagnostic tests like donor-derived cell free-DNA (dd-cfDNA) and gene expression profiling (GEP), which are routinely used instead of tissue biopsies to monitor a patient's transplanted organ health and immune status, respectively.

Belong.Life Launches Dave, World's First Real-time Conversational AI Oncology Mentor for Cancer Patients

"Dave provides smart, personalized and accessible information instantaneously, which can greatly improve the quality of care and life for millions of patients worldwide," said Eliran Malki, Co-founder and CEO of Belong.Life.

CCRM Fertility Establishes 'Black Fertility Matters' Fund to Advocate and Advance Fertility for Black Communities

Studies* show Black women may be twice as likely to experience infertility than White women, and that close to half of Black women report their physicians do not understand their cultural background when seeking fertility treatment. CCRM Fertility created this multi-year commitment to extend its world-class expertise and care to the Black community, and to break down cultural and historical barriers around Black maternal health and fertility.

Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation and TimelyCare Partner to Support College Students' Mental Health

TimelyCare is now making the "Be There Certificate," a free online mental health course created by Jack.org in partnership with Born This Way Foundation, available on its platform to support college students across the country. Students can easily access the free, self-paced learning experience designed to increase mental health literacy and provide people with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to safely support anyone who may be struggling with their mental health.

New Delta Dental report reveals U.S. adults recognize importance of oral health to overall well-being

The report further indicates that adults and children plan to keep up with positive dental hygiene habits that were cultivated during the pandemic, and a notable portion of adults are turning to alternative oral care products.

apree health Releases the 2023 Workforce Health Index

The report identifies a concerning trend in 2022 as preventive screenings across categories, from wellness visits to colon cancer screenings, declined again and by nearly 22% in some categories. It is well established that decreased rates of preventive care contribute to increased costs over time, and that primary care engagement can prevent this with early diagnosis and management of costly conditions.

Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research's CAD Study Years in the Making Published in Radiology

The study signifies a momentous advance for treatment of patients in low resource environments everywhere in the world, as AI enabled imaging can be obtained with a handheld device by minimally trained clinical staff. Use of the device will mean an enormous expansion for the reach of screenings across rural and undeveloped communities, and countries.

USDA Approves Novel Vaccine Against Wildlife Spread of the Bacterium Responsible for Lyme Disease

US Biologic will provide the product in residential settings, public lands, including parks, and commercial areas, such as golf courses and other recreational facilities. The Company will work closely with federal and state health agencies and pest management professionals that service the areas most at risk for infection.

