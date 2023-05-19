This Week in Health News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the FDA approval of a medication to moderate hot flashes.

FDA Approves Novel Drug to Treat Moderate to Severe Hot Flashes Caused by Menopause

"Hot flashes as a result of menopause can be a serious physical burden on women and impact their quality of life," said Janet Maynard , M.D., M.H.S., director of the Office of Rare Diseases, Pediatrics, Urologic and Reproductive Medicine, in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "The introduction of a new molecule to treat moderate to severe menopausal hot flashes will provide an additional safe and effective treatment option for women."

Alife Health Launches Mobile App to Help Patients Navigate their IVF Journey

The Alife app offers easy-to-use tracking, reminders, educational resources, and personalized timelines to support patients through the IVF process.

Google Cloud Launches AI-powered Solutions to Safely Accelerate Drug Discovery and Precision Medicine

Now available worldwide, the Target and Lead Identification Suite helps researchers better identify the function of amino acids and predict the structure of proteins; and the Multiomics Suite accelerates the discovery and interpretation of genomic data, helping companies design precision treatments.

Survey Finds that Americans Know They Feel Their Best and Have Reduced Stress After Getting a Good Night's Rest - Yet Most Adults Won't Give Up Late-Night Guilty Pleasures

Despite knowing the importance of the connections between stress and sleep, as well as sleep and mood, only four in ten adults from the Natrol Sleep Stress Cycle survey said they would give up their late-night TV (44%), late night snacking (43%), smartphone (41%), or online scrolling (40%) in exchange for better sleep and reduced stress the next day.

Erase PTSD Now Kicks Off Campaign to Change the Term PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) to PTSI (Post-Traumatic Stress Injury)

PTSI, deemed a more accurate term, recognizes that the condition is not a disorder, but rather an injury that can be treated as such. This simple name change can help remove the stigma surrounding this diagnosis and encourage individuals to seek the help they need.

Bearpaw Partners Launches Fentanyl Test Strip Campaign for StopHIVATL

The campaign has already yielded significant results in addressing the fentanyl crisis, disproportionately affecting Georgia's most vulnerable populations.

Loneliness Has Increased 314% as a Result of COVID-19 Safety Measures More Than 2 Years into Pandemic

Chris Fernandez , CEO of The Roots Of Loneliness Project, explained, "What we found really surprised us. Despite certain parts of the country opening up and having more lax masking or social distancing standards (or none at all), loneliness actually became more pervasive."

Modern Health and Naomi Osaka Host Its First-Ever Family Huddle to Navigate Mental Health

To empower families and caregivers, Modern Health's first Family Huddle will explore strategies for building positive mental health habits to help families openly discuss this important, and traditionally stigmatized topic.

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Hosts Free Stomach Cancer Educational Symposium in Partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center

Topics covered include the latest on gastric cancer research, such as treatment options, clinical trials, genetics, nutrition, integrative medicine, and more from the experts at Moffitt.

Cedars-Sinai to Send Stem Cells to the Space Station to Aid in the Advancement of Stem Cell-Based Therapies

On Earth, the production of large quantities of stem cells has been challenging because 2D culture conditions do not entirely recapitulate the native environment of the human body. However, the microgravity conditions on the ISS enable three-dimensional cell growth that more closely resembles how cells grow in the human body. This makes microgravity an ideal platform to produce stem cells to improve treatments and patient care on Earth.

