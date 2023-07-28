This Week in Health News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including women's health grant recipients and telemedicine for hospitality workers.

Garmin reveals 2023 Women's Health Research Initiative grant recipients

The program recognizes and supports researchers who are working to advance women's health with wearable-enabled studies relating to a range of female issues such as menstruation, menopause, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and post-partum depression.

Fractus expands into healthcare with wireless implantable device technology

The company has successfully developed an innovative wireless implantable device technology, revolutionizing the way doctors remotely monitor their patients and boosting the uptake of telehealth services by leveraging wireless connectivity.

Project Matty: Revolutionizing Care for Children with Autism and ADHD Through AI

M.A.T.T.Y. engages in insightful chats with caregivers, learning about each child's unique traits, and using this information to create personalized virtual pets. These AI-powered pals provide children with an engaging, safe environment where they can develop essential skills beyond clinical settings.

Physically Active Employees Can Reduce Company Healthcare Costs by 35%

"HR leaders understand that employee health and wellbeing is directly correlated to the health of the business," said Cesar Carvalho , CEO and Co-Founder of Gympass. "Because of this, companies are moving from focusing primarily on reactive healthcare and traditional medical benefits to more holistic and preventative wellness benefits."

Telemedicine Leader HealthTap Launches Campaign to Increase Access to Healthcare for U.S. Hospitality Workers

The "Here's To Your Health" program offers restaurant and bar workers access to one free virtual doctor visit and a year of unlimited texting with a doctor they choose, as well as discounted prescriptions for just $99 , a $125 savings from the regular HealthTap price* and hundreds of dollars cheaper than traditional primary care options.

Breaking Research Sheds Light on COVID, Flu, and RSV Co-infections

The research found co-infections in more than 1% of positive samples. Co-infections were especially widespread among those under the age of 21. The findings could have implications for how clinicians approach respiratory disease testing during future epidemics and seasonal outbreaks.

Soin Neuroscience Tests Very Low Frequency Spinal Cord Stimulation in Humans

Soin Neuroscience, a biotech startup in Dayton, OH , is developing a novel spinal cord stimulator system to treat chronic pain. "Making sure the system is safe is of prime importance," said Dr. Amol Soin .

InMode Expands Women's Health and Wellness Market Footprint through Acquisition of Viveve Patents

Viveve is a medical technology company focused on women's wellness and the treatment of female stress urinary incontinence (SUI). All of Viveve's worldwide patents will be transferred and registered under InMode Ltd.

The biopharma sector is likely to see dampened returns over the next five years, with increasing headwinds in the years beyond

Pricing pressure from multiple governments, increased competition for patients, loss of exclusivity, and saturation across geographies are threatening revenues. Margins are being squeezed by the increasing costs of manufacturing, marketing, clinical trials, labor, and more in today's high-inflation environment.

The Galien Foundation Announces 2023 Prix Galien USA Nominees for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product" and "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases"

To qualify, each candidate must be U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for marketing within the last five years and demonstrate tremendous potential to improve human health. Sales data are not considered by the nominating committee in their award nominee selection, only science and health impact.

