This Week in Health News: 10 Stories You Need to See

Abbott and WeightWatchers Connected App Experience is Now Available for People Living with Diabetes

"Through our partnership, members of the WW Diabetes-Tailored Plan can see within one app how food and activity impact their glucose levels with data backed by our FreeStyle Libre 2 system, so they can make healthy lifestyle choices," said Dr. Mahmood Kazemi , chief medical officer for Abbott's diabetes care business.

CVS Health study shows continuing suicide crisis in the U.S.

More than a third of younger adults aged 18-34 (36%) say they had moments in the past year where they contemplated suicide. An overwhelming nine in ten (89%) U.S. adults deem suicide prevention efforts a major priority in our society.

Lupus Foundation of America Launches Mobile App for Lupus Self-Management Program

The SELF mobile app makes the program's key features, including symptom and medication trackers, a journal, and a library of skill-building activities, even more accessible and easy to use on the go.

D.C. Safe Babies Safe Moms launches project using AI to improve maternal and infant health outcomes at Clinton Global Initiative 2023 Meeting

The SBSM project will use advanced techniques in artificial intelligence and machine learning to build a maternal and infant health safety surveillance system for hospitals to proactively identify risks that could lead to adverse outcomes for birthing individuals and their babies.

Universal Music Group and Thrive Global Launch MUSIC + HEALTH Summit

The focus of the event was exploring the direct relationships between music and health, discussing recent research that has documented music's therapeutic and medical benefits, showcasing innovators integrating music into products and services devoted to fitness and wellbeing, and introducing some of the new applications of technology that are helping to harness it.

Wiz Khalifa Launches MISTERCAP'S, A Mushroom-Forward Wellness Brand

Not only will these kits produce mushrooms packed with flavor, but each species has functional and nutritional benefits, which may result in improving energy levels and brain function, reducing inflammation, and supporting the immune system.

Natural Cycles receives FDA Clearance to integrate its birth control app with data measured by Apple Watch

The Natural Cycles app is used to prevent and plan pregnancy naturally without hormones. There are six days each cycle a woman can become pregnant and the app is powered by an algorithm that analyzes daily hormone-driven temperature changes to confirm if the user is fertile that day or not.

National Organization for Rare Disorders Announces More Than $100,000 in Grant Funding Available for Rare Disease Research

"Since 1989, NORD's grants have led to the development of two FDA-approved treatments and many peer-reviewed publications. Over 200 grants have been awarded, totaling over $9 million in approved funding. The vision behind these critical study grants is to ultimately lead to new diagnostics, treatments, and cures for rare diseases," said Aliza Fink , Director, Research Programs, NORD.

Survey Reveals Lack of Heart Failure Services in Rural Communities and Inconsistent Heart Failure Research Participation

While initially attributed to a limited surveyor sample size, further analysis and comparison with Google data confirm the significant lack of, and subsequent demand for, specialized programs and clinics in underserved regions.

Eye Care Organizations Unite to Save Sight of Premature Infants Using Artificial Intelligence

With current methods, a pediatric ophthalmologist must carefully monitor and examine at-risk babies during the weeks after birth and before hospital discharge, but the new partnership will enable AI to fill in the gaps where there is a lack of trained pediatric ophthalmologists.

